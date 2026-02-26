Global Wellness Institute Releases New Data on Thailand's Fast-Growing $42.7 Billion Wellness Market

New research, made possible through continued collaboration with BDMS Wellness Clinic, reveals Thailand's wellness tourism market saw recent, powerful 36.4% annual growth—approximately three times the average global growth rate.

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading nonprofit research organization for the global wellness industry, has announced the renewal of its partnership with BDMS Wellness Clinic for a fourth consecutive year. This ongoing collaboration ensures continued access to in-depth research and data-driven insights on Thailand's evolving position within the $6.8 trillion global wellness economy.

Thailand’s continued rise as a global wellness leader — reaching a $42.7 billion market and achieving double-digit growth — reflects both the country’s deep cultural commitment to wellbeing and its forward-thinking investments in innovation and preventive health

Thailand's wellness market expanded from $38.8 billion in 2023 to $42.7 billion in 2024. According to the latest Global Wellness Economy: Country Ranking Report by GWI, Thailand ranked #7 among the world's top 25 wellness markets for growth between 2023 and 2024, achieving an impressive 10.1% increase.

In 2024, Thailand maintained its position as the world's 24th largest wellness economy, ranking 9th in the Asia-Pacific region. The country is ranked 15th globally for wellness tourism, where spending surged by 36.4% between 2023 and 2024 — one of the fastest growth rates worldwide — bringing the market to $14 billion.

Other fast-growing wellness sectors in Thailand include wellness real estate (22.9% annually) and spas (18%). The spa sector demonstrated strong momentum, with spending at destination spas and hotel/resort spas increasing by more than 20% between 2023 and 2024.

"Thailand's continued rise as a global wellness leader — reaching a $42.7 billion market and achieving double-digit recent growth — reflects both the country's deep cultural commitment to wellbeing and its forward-thinking investments in innovation and preventive health," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of GWI. "The remarkable expansion in wellness tourism, spas, and wellness real estate highlights how Thailand is meeting the evolving expectations of today's wellness consumers while shaping the future of the global wellness economy. We are deeply grateful to BDMS Wellness Clinic for their sustained partnership and vision. Their ongoing support makes it possible to deliver credible data and insights that empower industry leaders, policymakers, and communities to build a stronger, more resilient wellness ecosystem in Thailand and beyond."

"At BDMS Wellness Clinic, we believe that a strong wellness economy must be built on credible data, evidence-based insights, and a long-term vision," said Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., chief executive officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS). "Our continued collaboration with the Global Wellness Institute and our sponsorship of the Geography of Wellness data underscore our commitment to supporting preventive healthcare and positioning Thailand as both a regional and global wellness hub. Access to robust wellness intelligence enables us not only to design more effective and personalized wellness solutions, but also to contribute meaningfully to national policy dialogue, industry development, and sustainable economic growth. We regard this partnership as a long-term investment in the future of Thailand's wellness economy — one that benefits healthcare providers, businesses, and society as a whole."

Living Well in Thailand

Thailand has long been a top global destination where visitors enjoy its tropical islands, nature sanctuaries, historical and cultural heritage, vibrant urban scenes, and bustling markets. For the Thai people, wellness is deeply embedded in everyday life: from Buddhist spiritual practices and a longstanding martial arts heritage such as Muay Thai, to a cuisine rooted in fresh, natural ingredients and a sophisticated, fast-evolving fitness market. Thailand is also recognized for its world-class wellness retreats and medical tourism offerings. With well-established tourism, healthcare, and wellness sectors, Thailand offers residents and visitors abundant possibilities, as well as diverse and integrated experiences and services, enabling them to live well, become well, and stay well.

Key Wellness Experiences in Thailand

The wellness economy in Thailand is robust, diverse, and resilient. As the Asian travel market accelerated beyond pre-pandemic levels, visitors are eager to visit Thailand for wellness getaways and yoga retreats. In the spa sector, traditional Thai therapies and herbal remedies are often incorporated into treatment programs, and Thai massage has earned global recognition in spa circles worldwide. Adjacent to its spa sector are medical wellness facilities offering comprehensive preventive health checkups and wellness retreats that meet diverse needs — from longevity and fertility support to heart and brain health at the genetic and cellular levels—at cost-effective prices compared to many rival destinations. With all that it has to offer, Thailand stands out as a premier destination for those seeking high-quality, world-class health and wellness experiences at competitive value.

Phuket, Thailand will host the 20th anniversary of the Global Wellness Summit, a prestigious gathering of international thought leaders shaping the future of the wellness industry, taking place from November 10-13, 2026.

