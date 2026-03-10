Global Wellness Institute Unveils New Data on the Philippines' Surging $47.3 Billion Wellness Economy--Up 31% Since 2019

New research, made possible through continued collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism, reveals wellness now contributes more than 10% of national GDP—placing the Philippines among the global leaders in wellness-driven growth

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading nonprofit dedicated to research and education in the global wellness industry, has released compelling new data spotlighting the rise of the Philippines' wellness economy. The findings, made possible through a continued partnership with the Philippine Department of Tourism, reveal a sector that has not only rebounded from the pandemic—but is accelerating at an extraordinary pace.

The Philippines' wellness market reached $47.3 billion in 2024, marking a 31% increase from its $36 billion size in 2019 and growing at a robust year-over-year rate of 7.3% from 2023 to 2024.

Importantly, currency shifts mask the full growth story. While the market grew 31% in U.S. dollar terms since 2019, the Philippines experienced currency depreciation against the U.S. dollar during that period. Measured in local currency, the wellness economy expanded by an impressive 45% since the pre-pandemic year—underscoring even more powerful industry growth.

Wellness is not simply a lifestyle trend in the Philippines—it is a central pillar of the national economy. In 2024, the wellness sector accounted for 10.2% of the country's GDP, an unusually high share that positions the Philippines among the top ten countries globally for wellness' contribution to national output.

"We're deeply grateful to the Philippine Department of Tourism for their ongoing partnership and leadership in supporting this research," said Susie Ellis, GWI's chair and CEO. "When countries commit to understanding their wellness economies, it creates a powerful foundation for investment, innovation, and wellbeing. The Philippines is showing how a nation can build on its unique strengths to grow a vibrant wellness sector and stand out globally."

The Philippines ranked 8th of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region for its wellness economy, and has retained its global ranking of 23rd out of 218 countries worldwide. In 2024, the Philippines received 3.18 million wellness trips, a 16.8% increase from 2023, with spending on wellness trips averaging $1,166.

"The Department of Tourism (DOT) recognizes the Global Wellness Institute's (GWI) Geography of Wellness data as a significant milestone in our continued efforts to strengthen and position the Philippines as a leading wellness tourism destination," said Dr. Paulo Benito S. Tugbang, director, Office of Product Development for the Philippine Department of Tourism. "This announcement formally recognizes the contributions and capabilities of our country's wellness tourism stakeholders, who are the driving force behind the industry's growth. Their dedication and innovation enable the DOT to continuously develop programs and initiatives that elevate the country's standing in both domestic and international markets."

The new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: Philippines report is available for download from the GWI site, and shows many areas of growth from 2023 to 2024, including spas (18.6% growth) physical activity (12.4% growth) and wellness real estate (11.8% growth).

Key wellness experiences in the Philippines

The Filipino wellness experience is centered on the healing touch of the hilot, a traditional Filipino massage delivered by practitioners who are expert in creating harmonious and immersive experiences that help people achieve a deeper state of wellbeing.

Blessed with natural wonders, the country is an ideal destination for nature-based wellness and relaxation. From stunning beaches and lush rainforests to majestic mountains to crystal-clear waters and hot springs, it offers an ideal environment to explore active recreation and many wellness modalities.

Examples of destinations that deliver an authentic Filipino brand of wellness include: The Farm at San Benito, located in Lipa, Batangas; Nurture Wellness Village in Tagaytay City; Ilaya Retreat Spa (for Sug-ilig meditative exercise); Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La; Tranquila at Las Caidas Wellness Resort, nestled in the foot of the rainforest in Cavinti, Laguna; and Amuma Spa at Bluewater Resort, Cebu.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About the Philippines Department of Tourism

The Philippines Department of Tourism has embraced the growing trend of wellness tourism, recognizing the potential for the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes to serve as a holistic destination. With a focus on promoting health and wellbeing, the department has strategically positioned the Philippines as an ideal location for rejuvenation and relaxation. From pristine beaches to lush mountains, the country offers a variety of settings for wellness activities such as spa retreats, yoga and eco-friendly adventures. Visit www.tourism.gov.ph.

