Global Wellness Summit Announces Angsana Laguna Phuket as Venue for 20th Anniversary Summit, Names 2026 Co-Chairs

Four global leaders from medicine, policy, business, and travel will shape the agenda for the Summit's 20th anniversary gathering in Phuket

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) today announced that its 20th anniversary Summit will take place at Angsana Laguna Phuket in Thailand. The five-star beachside resort sits within the renowned Laguna Phuket integrated resort complex and offers a unique setting between tranquil lagoons and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach.

The GWS has named four co-chairs who will help shape the agenda for the November 10–13, 2026 conference. Each brings a distinct perspective on the rapidly evolving wellness sector and deep familiarity with both Asia and the global wellness landscape.

Phuket is widely recognized as one of the world's most dynamic wellness destinations, with a rich mix of traditional healing, luxury spa experiences, medical wellness clinics and nature-based retreats. Hosting the Summit here will allow delegates not only to convene for the industry's leading conference, but also to experience firsthand the region's world-class wellness offerings.

Set within lush tropical gardens and surrounded by waterways, Angsana Laguna Phuket blends nature, adventure and relaxation, with extensive spa, wellness and outdoor amenities that reflect Thailand's long tradition of holistic wellbeing. The resort's setting offers Summit delegates the rare experience of both lagoon and beachfront views within one of Phuket's most distinctive luxury destinations.

The GWS has named four co-chairs who will help shape the agenda for the November 10–13, 2026 conference. Each brings a distinct perspective on the rapidly evolving wellness sector and deep familiarity with both Asia and the global wellness landscape.

Based in Hong Kong, Cathy Feliciano-Chon is managing partner of FINN Partners Greater China, a communications and strategy firm specializing in travel, hospitality and lifestyle brands. Jiří Dvořák, MD, PhD, is Professor Emeritus of Neurology at the University of Zurich and co-founder and executive senior adviser to BDMS Wellness Clinic in Bangkok. Jessica Jesse is the visionary force behind BuDhaGirl®, serving as founder, CEO, and creative director, and now the creator of Zen Collective. Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, MD, MSc, PhD, is director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine at Thailand's Ministry of Public Health.

The invite-only Summit—expected to be the largest in the organization's history—will convene CEOs of leading wellness companies, physicians and academics, investors, technology innovators, and policymakers for four days of discussions on the forces shaping the wellness economy.

"The global wellness and longevity movement must be grounded in science," said Dvořák. "If we want to improve public health, we need evidence-based approaches that governments, healthcare systems and insurers are willing to adopt. As a co-chair of the 20th Global Wellness Summit, I look forward to advancing that dialogue and helping position prevention and lifestyle medicine at the center of future healthcare."

"Serving as co-chair of the 20th anniversary Global Wellness Summit in Phuket is a profound honor for me—not only as a member of the GWS board, but as someone whose life and work have been deeply inspired by Asian culture," said Jesse. "Having worked in Thailand for more than fourteen years, I've experienced firsthand the country's extraordinary devotion to wellbeing, spirituality and gracious living. Bringing global wellness leaders together in Phuket allows us to celebrate the roots of wellness while helping shape the future of a $6.8 trillion global economy."

About the Co-Chairs

Cathy Feliciano-Chon

Cathy Feliciano-Chon is Managing Partner of FINN Partners Greater China, with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. A marketing and communications expert with more than 30 years of experience, she leads global campaigns and market-entry strategies for leading hotel groups, hospitality companies and consumer brands. She also drives the firm's thought-leadership initiatives, producing research and insights on topics including travel and tourism, the future of food, smart cities and wellness.

Jiří Dvořák, MD, PhD

Dr. Jiří Dvořák is Professor Emeritus of Neurology at the University of Zurich and Senior Consultant in Neurology and Research at the Schulthess Clinic Spine Center, where he helped shape the institution over four decades. A leading researcher in spine science, clinical biomechanics and sports injury prevention, he has authored more than 460 scientific articles and several textbooks. From 1994 to 2016 he served as Chief Medical Officer for FIFA, overseeing medical services for 74 competitions, including six FIFA World Cups. He co-founded BDMS Wellness Clinic in Bangkok and now serves as its executive senior adviser, focusing on scientific wellness and brain health.

Jessica Jesse

Jessica Jesse is the visionary force behind BuDhaGirl®, serving as founder, CEO, and creative director, and now the creator of Zen Collective, a brand hub for ShanShan, Kumali, and Spirit & Nest. She founded BuDhaGirl as a luxury lifestyle brand devoted to wellbeing across multiple sectors, expressed through beautiful, meaningful objects. Through her signature philosophy, Mindful Glamour®, she integrates contemplative rituals and intention-setting into everyday wearable and consumable pieces, transforming the ordinary into the sacred. Zen Collective expands this vision by fostering a like-minded community through curated content, shared rituals, and purposeful dialogue, offering a space where mindfulness and modern life intersect.

Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, MD, MSc, PhD

Dr. Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee is director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine at Thailand's Ministry of Public Health. With more than two decades of experience in health policy and system innovation, he has played a key role in advancing Thailand's national health strategies and digital health transformation. He founded the MOPH Prompt and iClaim platforms to expand healthcare access and efficiency, and serves in global leadership roles including Vice-Chair of the WHO Executive Board and Chair of the APEC Health Working Group.

Registration is now open; new delegates can request an invitation here.

Special room rates at the Angsana Laguna Phuket for the Summit start at THB 7,000, or approximately US$216. Delegates can book a room at this link.

Accredited media can apply to attend here.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $6.8 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts annual in-person events such as the Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium along with virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and Wellness Sector Spotlights. The organization's Future of Wellness: Trends report forecasts the top wellness trends for the year ahead and is oft-quoted in the media. The 20th annual Global Wellness Summit will be held in Phuket, Thailand, November 10-13, 2026.

SOURCE Global Wellness Summit