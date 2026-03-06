Global Wellness Summit to Hold 20th Anniversary Event in Phuket, Thailand

Milestone Summit to spotlight the future of the $6.8 trillion wellness economy in one of the world's fastest-growing wellness markets

MIAMI, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wellness Summit ™ (GWS), the foremost gathering of leaders in the global wellness economy, has announced that its 20th annual conference will take place in Phuket, Thailand from November 10-13, 2026. The landmark event—which will be the largest Global Wellness Summit to date—will convene CEOs of leading wellness companies, physicians and academics, investors, technology innovators, and policymakers for four dynamic days examining the forces transforming all eleven sectors of the wellness economy, from wellness tourism and physical activity to mental wellness, beauty, spas, and wellness real estate, with a lens on the evolving longevity landscape.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Global Wellness Summit—two decades in which the organization has helped define, track, and catalyze the extraordinary expansion of the global wellness industry. Now valued at $6.8 trillion, the sector reflects both ancient traditions and cutting-edge innovation. Thailand, with its deep heritage of traditional healing and its emergence as a global hub for medical wellness and longevity science, embodies this powerful duality—making it an ideal destination to honor wellness's storied past while exploring its high-tech future.

Among the world's top 25 wellness markets, Thailand ranked #7 in wellness market growth from 2023 to 2024 (at 10.1%), according to GWI's latest Global Wellness Economy: Country Ranking Report . Even more striking, its wellness tourism sector expanded by 36.4%—approximately three times the global average—underscoring the country's growing influence as a premier wellness destination.

"As we mark 20 years of bringing together the visionaries and decision-makers shaping the wellness economy, hosting the Summit in Thailand feels especially meaningful," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of the Global Wellness Summit. "Thailand represents the full spectrum of what wellness has become—rooted in centuries-old healing traditions, yet boldly investing in medical innovation, longevity science, and integrative health. It's a place where wellness is not a trend but a way of life. For our 20th anniversary, we wanted a destination that reflects both the heritage and the horizon of wellness—and Thailand captures that perfectly."

Thailand has long been recognized as a global wellness leader. Condé Nast Traveler has praised its "legendary hospitality and holistic healing traditions," while Travel + Leisure consistently ranks Thai retreats such as Chiva-Som and Kamalaya among the world's best. Forbes Travel Guide has awarded multiple Thai properties five-star status, and both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have highlighted the country's strength in blending traditional healing with modern preventive and medical wellness—cementing Thailand's reputation as one of the world's most comprehensive wellness destinations.

Host sponsors for the 2026 GWS are the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Amazing Thailand, and the Ministry of Public Health, Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

Registration is now open; new delegates can request an invitation here.

Accredited media can apply to attend here .

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $6.8 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts annual in-person events such as the Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium along with virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and Wellness Sector Spotlights. The organization's Future of Wellness report forecasts the top wellness trends for the year ahead and is oft-quoted in the media. The 20th annual Global Wellness Summit will be held in Phuket, Thailand, November 10-13, 2026.

