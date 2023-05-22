Global Wellness Tourism Market Report 2023: Increasing Spending on Cultural and Sports Tourism Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global wellness tourism market grew from $821.75 billion in 2022 to $819.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2%. The wellness tourism market is expected to grow to $1178.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Major players in the wellness tourism market are Accor S.A, Canyon Ranch, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International Inc., Pravassa, Radisson Hospitality Inc., Omni Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Home Inns Group, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Group, Red Carnation Hotels, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Miraval Group, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

The main types of services in wellness tourism are transport, lodging, food and beverages, shopping, activities and excursions, and other types of services. The transport market provides transport services. Transportation arrangements are made for patients with spinal injuries, fractures, craniocerebral injuries, and other injuries. Transport from the hotel or medical center to the airport or station is provided to the patient and attending persons after the completion of treatment, check-up, recovery, or after surgical interventions and rehabilitation. The various travel types include primary, and secondary which are available at different locations such as domestic, and international.



The wellness tourism market consists of sales of wellness tourism services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to promote health and well-being through psychological, physical, or spiritual activities. Wellness tourism is tourism that is associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one's personal wellbeing.



The wellness tourism market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wellness tourism market statistics, including wellness tourism industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wellness tourism market share, detailed wellness tourism market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wellness tourism industry. This wellness tourism market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wellness tourism market. Major companies operating in the wellness tourism sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



North America was the largest region in the wellness tourism market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wellness tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the wellness tourism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism is expected to propel the growth of the wellness tourism market going forward. Sports tourism refers to travel that involves both observing and participating in a sporting event while staying in the tourist's usual environment. Cultural and sports tourism is a part of wellness tourism, which helps in promoting health and well-being.

For instance, according to a survey conducted by American Express, a US-based credit card company, in the year 2021, nearly 76% of the people participating in service are spending on tourism to improve their well-being. Also, 55% of the participants are paying extra money for wellness activities on their vacations. Therefore, increasing tourist spending is driving the growth of the wellness tourism market.



The wellness tourism market includes revenue earned by entities by culinary wellness, ayurveda, spa and wine retreats and eco-tourism retreats. The retreats. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

