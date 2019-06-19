Global Western Blotting Market to Surpass US$ 970.4 Million by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global western blotting market was valued at US$ 619.5 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Western Blotting Market:

Key players in the market are focused on developing new products. For instance, in July 2018, Bio – Techne Corporation developed an analyzing technique, Jess. It is an imaging system that provides pico-gram level sensitivity to chemiluminescent and fluorescent detection. It can analyze 25 samples in three hours and has an imaging system for conventional western blotting membranes. Therefore, new product launches related to western blotting are expected to drive the global western blotting market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing application of western blotting technique is expected to accelerate the global western blotting market growth over the forecast period. Western blotting technique is used in diagnostics and confirmatory tests in HIV/AIDS, epidermolysis bullosa acquisita, tularemia, some of the lyme diseases and paraneoplastic pemphigus diseases. This method is also adopted by World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) for detection of blood doping in athletes. The technique is also used in research studies to quantify the amount and weight of proteins. Therefore, increasing application of western blotting technique is expected to accelerate the global western blotting market growth over the forecast period.

High prevalence of Lyme disease is expected to propel the global western blotting market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2018 data, around 300,000 new cases of lyme diseases are recorded, annually in the U.S. Hence, increase in prevalence of lyme diseases may lead to increasing adoption of western blotting technique for diagnosis, which in turn is expected to contribute to the global western blotting market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global western blotting market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing application of western blotting technique in diagnosis of diseases

Product launches related to western blotting are expected to aid in growth of the global western blotting market over the forecast period

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period, owing to presence of major manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare Solutions, and Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

Some of the major players operating in the global western blotting market include, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, CANDOR Bioscience GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Precision Biosystems, Cygnus Technologies, Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Advansta Inc., and GE Healthcare Life Sciences

