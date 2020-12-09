Global Wheat Germ Oil Market to Expand Alongside Growing Adoption of Natural and Organic Skincare Products: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing popularity of organic food materials has unlocked new opportunities for growth across the global wheat germ oil market. The ease of extracting this oil from wheat kernels has further enabled increased sales and manufacturing of the oil. The health-related benefits of wheat germ oil are at the forefront of growth within the global market. Besides, rapid investments in food research have also emerged as a resilient trend across the food and beverages industry. Wheat germ oil capsules are also available across the global marketplace, creating a strong foothold of the product across retail and e-commerce channels.

The past decade has witnessed an uptick in the use of exotic food products that are procured from natural sources. Besides, the quest of the masses to follow healthier standards of food consumption has also become evident to food manufacturers and sellers. Henceforth, use of wheat germ oil is gradually cascading across several population groups, beginning with young women to the geriatric groups. Wheat germ oil can act as an antioxidant for the human body; this property has piqued the interest of several research scholars in exploring other properties of the product. In view of the factors stated herein, it is safe to say that the global wheat germ oil market would tread along a lucrative path in the times to follow.

The sales volume of wheat germ oil is estimated to touch 172 thousand tons by the end of 2027, rising up from 92 thousand tons in 2018. This growth corresponds to a CAGR of 6.5%, calculated for the duration of the forecast period. The formidable growth rate of the wheat germ oil market can primarily be attributed to the skin rejuvenation properties of the oil.

Key Findings of Market Report

Popularity of Skincare Products

Several researchers and skincare experts consider wheat germ oil to be an elixir for the human skin. The oil acts as an antioxidant for the skin, giving it adequate nourishment for quick repair and recovery. The propensity of the masses towards personal grooming and care has, therefore, emerged as a lucrative opportunity for the vendors operating in the global wheat germ oil market. Moreover, dermatologists have endorsed the usage of wheat germ oil for skincare treatments, mainly due to the organic and harmless nature of the product. It is expected that the global wheat germ oil market would find a fresh consumer base in the form of young men and women who are resorting to premium skincare treatments.

Medical Research on Wheat Germ Oil

The popularity of skincare products is piloted by extensive medical research that authenticates the benefits of the product. This holds true for wheat germ oil, too, and several medical research organizations are showing confidence in the healthcare benefits of these oils. The vendors operating in the global wheat germ oil market are using claims and assertions made by medical researchers about wheat germ oil to promote their products.

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market: Growth Drivers

Growing usage of skincare products by multiple age groups

Investments in dermatological research to explore the properties of fresh oils

Presence of e-commerce channels for sale, purchase, and review of skincare products

Easy procurement of wheat germ oil by the manufacturing sector

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market: Key Competitors

Bunge Loders Croklaan

Rivona Naturals

Well Within Company

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market: Segmentation

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

and South America

