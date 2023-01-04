NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Wheat Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the wheat market and is forecast to grow by $47.89 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. Our report on the wheat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing vegan population, increasing use in bakeries and confectionery, and increasing global production of wheat-based items.



The wheat market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Human

â€¢ Feed



By Type

â€¢ Hard red winter

â€¢ Hard red spring

â€¢ Soft red winter

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the expansion of retail stores offering organic wheat-based supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the wheat market growth during the next few years. Also, growing household spending on wheat-based food products and increasing health consciousness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wheat market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Wheat market sizing

â€¢ Wheat market forecast

â€¢ Wheat market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wheat market vendors that include Acarsan Holding, Adecoagro, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Bay State Milling Co., Cargill Inc., Farmers Mill Ltd., General Mills Inc., GrainCorp., Hodgson Mill, Kazcrop., Kerry Group Plc, KORFEZ Flour Mills, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Mennel Milling, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group. Also, the wheat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



