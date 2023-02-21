Global Wheat Protein Market Share/Size Projected to Gain USD 9.89 Billion By 2032, Expecting 4.4% Annual CAGR Growth: Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Wheat Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Concentration; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research study, the global wheat protein market size & share was valued at USD 6.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to gain USD 9.89 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

What is Wheat Protein? How Big is Wheat Protein Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

When flour is mixed with water and kneaded, a protein in wheat "gluten" produces stickiness, gradually increases elasticity, and forms a dough. The rapidly rising demand for wheat protein market can be attributed to wheat gluten, an essential ingredient for swelling bread and providing elasticity to noodles, and is broadly used for foods. Wheat gluten mainly comprises two water-insoluble proteins in flour, gliadin and glutenin.

The growth of the wheat protein industry is anticipated to be driven by the rising adoption of a plant-based diet and an increase in the number of people adopting vegan diets in developing economies. Additionally, product demand is likely fuelled by a rising geriatric population, income levels, and increased urbanization.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Archer Daniels Midland

Agridient

MGP Ingredients

AB Amilina

Cargill

Manildra Group

Crespel & Deiters

Kroener Staerke

Crop Energies

Roquette

Key factors driving market growth

Growing consumption of healthy plant-based diets to push the market

Weight control has always been a concern in the global population, and obesity has become an epidemic worldwide. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), global obesity has tripled since 1975, with around about 13% of adults obese and 39% of adults overweight. Additionally, according to the Global Nutrition Report, 149.2 million children under the age of 5 are stunted, 38.9 million are overweight, and 45.4 million are wasted. Therefore, the wheat protein market size is expanding as people are concentrating on eating a healthy, plant-based diet to maintain their overall health and weight, which is driving the market growth.

Wheat protein provides extraordinary capabilities for many industries due to its many advantages. Among its many uses are bakery products, flour milling, meat replacer, pasta, aquafeed, breakfast cereal, milk replacer, and pet food. The baker's adjustment, also known as a flour miller, is the most fundamental and widely used application of wheat protein. Thus, wheat protein market sales are soaring as a wide range of applications for several end-user industries is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Wheat Protein Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9.89 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 6.68 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2032 Top Market Players Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Agridient, MGP Ingredients, AB Amilina, Cargill Inc, Manildra Group, Crespel & Deiters GmbH, and Co. KG, Kroener Staerke, Crop Energies AG,Roquette. Segments Covered By Product, By Concentration, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Recent trends influencing the market

Increasing cases of heart disease and inflammation to boosting the market

Ascending product demand due to rising consumer awareness regarding healthy food intake and leading an active lifestyle is anticipated to drive market growth. Growing health consciousness due to increased cases of heart disease, inflammation, and diabetes has resulted in consumers preferring plant-based wheat protein as an ingredient in food products.

The vegan and vegetarian population is increasing globally. This has increased the demand for plant-based food. To satisfy the need for proteins, vegan consumers depend on a plant-based protein which has influenced the demand for wheat protein across the globe.

Segmentation assessment

The wheat gluten segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on product, the wheat gluten segment accounted for the highest market share. Wheat gluten has several functions, including texturing, viscoelasticity, foaming, binding, and emulsification which makes it popular in baking items. Wheat protein market demand is rising as it is a great meat alternative for vegetarian and vegan items. During the projected period, these qualities are likely to propel segment demand.

95% segment garnered the largest revenue share

Based on concentration, the 95% segment garnered the largest revenue share as it exhibits concerns with aggregation, gelation, precipitation, and excessive viscosity. Wheat protein market trends include the formulation's development necessitating manufacturing process stability and several other delivery-related challenges. This reduces the overall demand for formulations containing greater protein content.

Geographic Overview

Well-established food processing sector to propel the North American market

North America held the largest wheat protein market share due to the increased consumer knowledge of the health advantages of wheat protein, and the well-established food processing sector can be credited to this region's market share. Additionally, a growing vegetarian population and increased consumption of bakery items and meat alternatives drive product demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand over the projected period. Product demand is being boosted by the industrial expansion of the healthcare and cosmetics industries in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, as well as expanding domestic consumption.

Browse the Detail Report "Wheat Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Concentration; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wheat-protein-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the wheat protein market report based on product, concentration, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Wheat Gluten

Wheat protein isolate

Textured Wheat Protein

Wheat protein Hydrolysate

By Concentration Outlook

75%

80%

95%

By Application Outlook

Bakery & Confectionary

Animal Feed

Dairy

Personal Care

Sports & Nutrition

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

