Global Wheat Starch Market Set to Reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028 with Steady 2.7% CAGR

The global wheat starch market, valued at US$ 4.0 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Wheat starch, a crucial food additive derived from wheat flour, has garnered widespread attention due to its versatility and applications across various industries. The starch is obtained by meticulously removing proteins from wheat flour, resulting in a product visually resembling flour or corn starch.

Wheat starch serves as an essential thickening agent and a key ingredient in food products, including glucose syrup, dextrose, and maltodextrin. Furthermore, it plays a pivotal role in stabilizing food sauces and dessert puddings, making it indispensable in the food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, paper, and textile sectors worldwide.

Key Market Trends

Recent trends indicate a surge in the use of native wheat starch to maintain moisture, replicate fat in confectionery fillings, replace gluten in gluten-free products, and enhance the texture and shelf life of various food items. This trend is particularly evident in confectionery and bakery products such as gelled candies, fondants, taffy, marshmallows, and fudges, driving the market forward.

Additionally, the growing awareness of healthy eating habits and dietary requirements has spurred the demand for wheat starch. In the cosmetic industry, wheat starch finds utility in improving the emulsion stability of cosmetics and manufacturing face masks and body cleansers. Furthermore, its role as a sizing agent in the paper and textile industry further contributes to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The global wheat starch market report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends within each sub-segment and forecasts for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on end-use, including:

Sweeteners

Fuel

Paper and Textile

Food

Others

Among these segments, sweeteners hold a dominant position, driven by the increasing adoption of low-calorie sweeteners in soft drinks, grains, snacks, and dairy products worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market is robustly analyzed in the report, featuring detailed profiles of major industry players, including:

Tate and Lyle PLC

Roquette Freres

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Tereos

Crespel & Deiters Group

Jackering Group

Kroner-Starke GmbH

Key Questions Addressed

The report addresses key questions concerning the global wheat starch market:

Impact of COVID-19 on the global wheat starch market Global wheat starch market size in 2022 Major drivers of the global wheat starch market Major trends in the global wheat starch market Global wheat starch market outlook for 2023-2028 Breakdown of the global wheat starch market by end-use Major regional markets in the global wheat starch industry Leading global wheat starch industry players

