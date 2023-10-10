Global Wheatgrass Market Grows to 3,785.8 Tons in 2022, Poised to Reach 5,073.3 Tons by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Oct, 2023, 18:45 ET

The "Wheatgrass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global wheatgrass market has experienced substantial growth, achieving a market size of 3,785.8 Tons in 2022. The market is set for continuous expansion and is expected to reach 5,073.3 Tons by 2028, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Wheatgrass, derived from the young sprouted leaves of the common wheat plant, Triticum aestivum, is celebrated for its distinct green hue, often referred to as "green blood." This nutritional powerhouse is rich in essential nutrients, amino acids, minerals, enzymes, and vitamins, offering supplementary nutrition, enhanced overall health, and natural detoxification. Wheatgrass can be consumed independently as a drink or combined with other juices or supplements.

Widely found in temperate regions, wheatgrass is available in various forms, including powder, capsules, and liquid extracts. It also finds application in the food and beverage sector as a flavoring component due to its concentrated nutrient content, including iron, calcium, magnesium, proteins, chlorophyll, vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, and phytonutrients.

Wheatgrass is associated with a plethora of health benefits, such as cholesterol regulation, metabolism stimulation, cognitive function improvement, and treatment of conditions like anemia, cancer, diabetes, ulcerative colitis, joint pain, parasitic infections, and respiratory tract issues.

Additionally, the personal care industry has embraced wheatgrass for treating various skin conditions, including acne, wounds, eczema, hemorrhoids, psoriasis, chapped lips, and athlete's foot.

Key Market Trends

The global wheatgrass market is on the rise, driven by growing awareness of the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the increasing incorporation of health supplements into diets. This has led to a surge in the adoption of wheatgrass products worldwide. In addition, numerous food and beverage manufacturers are infusing wheatgrass into their products to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Rising disposable incomes and improved living standards among a majority of the population, coupled with a thriving food and beverage industry, further propel market growth. The heightened focus on sustainable development has also resulted in the availability of organic wheatgrass produced without artificial additives and chemical fertilizers. Furthermore, many cafes and restaurants are experimenting with their menus by incorporating healthy ingredients like wheatgrass, creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation

The global wheatgrass market report offers comprehensive insights into key trends within various sub-segments and provides forecasts for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on raw material, product, and application, including:

  • Raw Material:
    • Regular Wheatgrass
    • Organic Wheatgrass (Leading Segment)
  • Product:
    • Wheatgrass Liquid
    • Wheatgrass Powder (Currently Dominating the Market)
  • Application:
    • Health and Nutrition (Majority of Market Share)
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Food and Beverages

Regional Insights

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the global wheatgrass market.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the wheatgrass market, featuring detailed profiles of key players operating in the industry.

Key Questions Addressed

This report addresses critical questions related to the global wheatgrass market:

  1. Performance of the global wheatgrass market to date and future projections
  2. Key regions driving market growth
  3. Impact of COVID-19 on the global wheatgrass market
  4. Market breakdown by raw material, product, and application
  5. Key factors driving market growth
  6. Leading regions in the global wheatgrass market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j7gqo

