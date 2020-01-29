Global Wheel Loaders Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the Forecast Period Owing to Launch of Technologically Advanced Wheel Loaders, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wheel loaders market is expected to gain significant lift with the increasing adoption of wheel loaders across different industrial sectors, such as mining, forestry, and agriculture amongst others. The high adoption of wheel loaders in these industries is attributed to robust design, fuel efficiency, high performance engines, and easy maintenance coupled with the development of technologically advanced equipment. The manufacturers are focusing on developing wheel loaders which have improved safety options and offer efficiency in fuel consumptions. For instance, Komatsu uses SR Hybrid Drive technology which has power regeneration capacity that leads to less fuel consumption. Additionally, the companies are introducing machineries which are best technologies for optimized operations. In June 2017, YANMAR Co., Ltd., America's construction equipment division launched three new, larger wheel loaders, which included, four skid steer models, two track loader models and one tracked carrier model. The purpose of each model was to overcome the most challenging conditions with supreme power in order to conserve fuel and provide exceptional flexibility in operations. Hence, the increasing investment towards the development of technically advanced models of wheel loader is expected to have positive impact on the growth of global wheel loaders market.

The manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative equipment in order to expand their business operations. The expansion of industrial sectors in developing countries is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers to enhance their business operations. For instance, in December 2018, China's Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG) launched L958F wheel loader in India. The loader features a larger bucket capacity, heavier weight and a new cooling design system. It is involved in heavy-load applications such as material handling, land clearing and general earthmoving. The growing infrastructure investment in developing countries is expected to create opportunity for manufacturers to potentially contribute towards the growth of global wheel loaders market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global wheel loaders market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global wheel loaders market is expected to reach US$ 8,065.9 Mn by 2027 owing to increase in investment in developing countries to boost public infrastructure.

by 2027 owing to increase in investment in developing countries to boost public infrastructure. On the basis of loader type, articulated segment is expected to hold largest share over the forecast period owing to high adoption of these systems in mining and construction industry. The industries are focused on adoption of machinery which are suitable for working in rough conditions and are versatile.

On the basis of application, public infrastructure segment is projected to hold the largest market size, owing to growing initiative by government towards infrastructure development. However, mining is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global wheel loaders market include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial and Deere & Company, amongst others.

