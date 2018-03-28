Global Whey Protein Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 7.5% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz has published a new report titled Global Whey Protein Market by Type (Whey protein isolate, Whey protein concentrate, Whey protein hydrolysates) By Application (Bakery Products & Confectionery, Infant Formula, Medical Products, Dietary Supplements and Others (Beverages & Animal feeds) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026., which offers a holistic view of the whey protein market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 52,787.2 Mn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the whey protein market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 75,952.5 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global whey protein market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint.

Whey protein is a mixture of globular proteins isolated from whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds while making cheese. It improves the nutrient content of the diet. Whey protein is mostly consumed as a dietary supplement. Furthermore, whey protein manufacturer does not require approval from health authority for dietary supplement products and hence it creates an immense opportunity for new entrant to penetrate in market. In addition, manufacturers are using various advance technologies such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration as it increases the removal efficiency of small non protein components.

Global Whey Protein Market: Market Dynamics

Protein powder made from whey is most popular sport nutrition supplement and is gaining popularity as sport nutrition for bodybuilders and athletes across the globe which is expected to be a major factors driving growth of the global whey protein market. In addition, whey protein act as an alternative for lactose intolerance and furthermore increasing number of cases of lactose intolerance is further expected to create demand for whey protein market over the forecast period. Whey protein provides nutritional source for elderly population which in turn is contribute towards the growth of whey protein market.

However, digestive issues and allergic reaction associated with the intake of whey protein is major factors restraining growth of the global whey protein market. Additionally, prolonged consumption of whey protein affects kidney and decreased bone density leading to osteoporosis are other factors expected to limiting the growth of the global whey protein market over the forecast period.

Manufacturers can collaborate with research institute develop high quality whey protein which further reduces the risk of disease creating potential opportunities for players operating in whey protein market.

Global Whey Protein Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global whey protein market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global whey protein market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Global Whey Protein Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and region. The types segment includes whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate and whey protein hydrolysates. the application segment includes bakery products & confectionery, infant formula, medical products, dietary supplement, others (beverages & animal feeds). The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to global whey protein market infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, over 8.1% CAGR by application.

By type: The whey protein hydrolysates segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.0% between 2017 and 2026 owing to it use as a medical protein supplement, preventing weight gain and obesity.

By application: The dietary supplements segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment, and register a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period as it provides balanced nutrition for sports and body building needs.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global whey protein market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over % between 2017 and 2026 owing to the presence of prominent whey protein manufacturers in the region.

Global Whey Protein Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global whey protein market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Arla Foods, Agropur Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Milk Specialties Global, Leprino Foods Company, Carbery, Grande Cheese Company, Lactalis Group

The Global Whey Protein Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Whey Protein Market for 2017-2026.

