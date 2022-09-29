Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2022: Cost and Energy Consumption Advantage Compared to Other Technologies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global White Biotechnology Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global White Biotechnology Market is estimated to be worth USD 208 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 241.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.02%.



Market Segmentation

The Global White Biotechnology Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Biofuels, Biomaterials, Biochemicals, and Industrial Enzymes.

By Application, the market is classified into Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, and Urology.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

The Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global White Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The Global White Biotechnology Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for Biofuels and Green Chemicals

Cost and Energy Consumption Advantage Compared to Other Technologies

Restraints

Lower Adoption of Biofertilizers and Biofuels

Environmental Consequences of Genetic Engineering

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Biofuels

Biosynthesis of Nanomaterials by Microorganisms

Ban on the Use of Conventional Plastic

Advancement in White Biotechnology Through Fungi

Challenges

Avaliblity of the Alternatives

Shifting Consumer Preferences

Life Span and Limitation of Products

Companies Mentioned

AkzoNobel

Amyris

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Biosphere

Cargill

Corbion

DSM

Du Pont Danisco

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Henkel

Hitachi Medical

Hologic

iCAD med

InVivo Healthcare

Lesaffre

McKesson

Merge Healthcare (IBM)

Novozyme

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

