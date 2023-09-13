Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2024: Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2034

13 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
White biotechnology harnesses living cells collected from yeast, molds, microorganisms and plants, and enzymes to produce renewable fuels, chemicals, materials and medicines. It relies on principles of biotechnology, molecular biology and synthetic biology to engineer organisms that efficiently convert raw materials into value-added products, that can be easily degraded, consume less energy and create less waste.
Key tools like metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution allow the biology of bacteria, yeast and algae to be optimized as microbial cell factories. Their metabolism can be tailored to convert sugars, waste lipids and even CO2 into target compounds like ethanol, organic acids, biopolymers and more. White biotechnology enables the sustainable production of both high-volume commodities as well as fine chemicals for pharmaceuticals. It allows renewable feedstocks like agricultural wastes and algae to be utilized as inputs. Biomanufacturing processes can achieve high specificity under mild conditions with far less waste than conventional chemistry.
Report contents include:
- Principles and tools of white biotechnology. Analysis of major host organisms - engineered bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi - used in industrial biotechnology.
- Key end product applications and markets. Markets covered include biofuels, renewable chemicals, bioplastics, ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics, textiles, and more. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, regulations, and outlook.
- Insights into biomanufacturing processes and scale-up for commercialization. Batch vs continuous processing, bioreactors, downstream separation, and process analytical techniques.
- Techno-economic analysis and market outlook.
- Latest trends and future opportunities.
- Global market revenues to 2034.
- 182 company profiles spanning feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product companies. Analysis of how startups, SMEs, and large corporations apply biotech across the value chain.
Companies profiled include:
- Aemetis, Inc.
- AgBiome
- Agronomics
- AIO
- Algal Bio Co., Ltd.
- Algenol
- AlgiKnit
- AMSilk GmbH
- Antheia
- Arctic Biomaterials Oy
- Ardra Bio
- Arzeda
- Asimov
- AVA Biochem AG
- Avantium B.V.
- Azolla
- BASF
- Benefuel Inc.
- Bio Fab NZ
- Bioextrax AB
- Biokemik
- BIOLO
- Biomason, Inc.
- Bioplastech Ltd
- Biosynthia
- Blue BioFuels, Inc.
- Bolt Threads
- Braskem SA
- Bucha Bio, Inc.
- Calysta
- Calyxt
- Camena Bioscience
- Carbios
- Cascade Biocatalysts
- Catalyxx
- CJ Biomaterials, Inc.
- Clean Food Group
- Colossal Biosciences
- Conagen
- Danimer Scientific
- Debut Biotechnology
- Deep Branch Biotechnology
- Demetrix
- Domsjo Fabriker AB
- DSM
- DuPont
- Ecovative
- Elo Life Systems
- EnginZyme
- ENOUGH
- Enzymit
- Epoch Biodesign
- Farmless
- Fermelanta
- Futerro
- Future Fields
- Geltor
- Gen3Bio
- Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.
- Genomatica
- Gevo, Inc
- Insempra
- Kalion, Inc.
- Kinish
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
- Lanzatech
- LCY Biosciences
- Loam Bio
- LXP Group GmbH
- Lygos, Inc
- Mango Materials, Inc.
- Michroma
- Modern Meadow
- Modern Synthesis
- Multus Biotechnology
- Myconeos
- MycoTechnology
- MycoWorks
- NatPol
- NefFa
- NoPalm Ingredients
- Notpla
- Nourish
- Novomer
- Novozymes A/S
- Oakbio, Inc.
- Octarine Bio
- PHABuilder
- Pivot Bio
- Plastus
- Protein Evolution
- Roquette S.A.
- Samsara Eco Pty Ltd.
- Saphium Biotechnology GMBH
- Scindo
- Seminal Biosciences
- Smartfiber AG
- Solar Foods
- Solugen
- Succinity
- SUPLA Bioplastics
- SWAY
- Teal Bioworks, Inc.
- Total Corbion
- Treemera GmbH
- Versalis SpA
- Vertus Energy Ltd.
- Virent Inc.
- Zero Acre
- Zymergen
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
3.1 Production hosts
3.1.1 Bacteria
3.1.2 Yeast
3.1.3 Fungi
3.1.4 Marine
3.1.5 Enzymes
3.1.6 Photosynthetic organisms
3.2 Biomanufacturing processes
3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing
3.4 Synthetic Biology
3.5 Feedstocks
3.6 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)
4 MARKET ANALYSIS
4.1 Market trends and drivers
4.2 Industry challenges and constraints
4.3 White biotechnology in the "bioeconomy
4.4 SWOT analysis
4.5 Market map
4.6 Competitive landscape
4.7 Main end-use markets
4.8 Global market revenues 2018-2034
4.9 Future Market Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j41pe
