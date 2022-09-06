Global White Box Server Market Report 2022-2027: Increase in Demand for Microservers from Data Centers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global White Box Server Market (2022-2027) by Form Factor, Business, Processor, Operating System, Components, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global White Box Server Market is estimated to be USD 13.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 30.22 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentations

The Global White Box Server Market is segmented based on Form Factor, Business, Processor, Operating System, Components, and Geography.

By Form Factor, the market is classified into Rack & Tower Servers, Blade Servers, and Density-Optimized Servers.

By Business, the market is classified into Data Centers and Enterprise Customers.

By Processor, the market is classified into X86 servers and Non-X86 servers.

By Operating System, the market is classified into Linux and Others (Windows, UNIX).

By Components, the market is classified into Motherboard, Processor, Memory (Ram), Hard Drive, Server Case/Chassis, Network Adapter, and Power Supply Device.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global White Box Server Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global White Box Server Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Drivers

Low Cost and High Degree of Customization Driving the White Box Server Market

Increasing Adoption of White Box Servers Among End Users

Growing Number of Data Centers

Rising Adoption of Open Platforms Such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and So O

Restraints

ODMs' Limited Service and Support Capabilities and Lack of Channel Partner Skills Affect the Enterprise Business

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Microservers from Data Centers

Growing Support for ARM Processors in White Box Server

Challenges

OEMs Entering into The Custom Server

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global White Box Server Market, By Form Factor



7 Global White Box Server Market, By Business



8 Global White Box Server Market, By Processor



9 Global White Box Server Market, By Operating System



10 Global White Box Server Market, By Components



11 Americas' White Box Server Market



12 Europe's White Box Server Market



13 Middle East and Africa's White Box Server Market



14 APAC's White Box Server Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Celestica

Compal Electronics

Hyve Solutions

Inventec Corp Mitac Holdings

Penguin Computing

Quanta Computer

Servers Direct

Silicon Graphics International

Silicon Mechanics

Stackvelocity Group

Super Micro Computer

Wistron group

ZT Systems

