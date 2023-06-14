Global White Oil Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2023-2032: Launches and Product Expansion by Key Players Offers Opportunities in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By Grade, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white oil market size is expected to reach USD 3,268.25 million by 2032



The rapidly growing use of the product in the production of pharmaceutical goods that includes internal lubricants, emollients, ointments, and laxatives as a major raw material, along with the increasing booming demand for the product in the agriculture, adhesives, and textile applications across the globe are among the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the extensive rise in the number of government-supportive initiatives and increasing implementation of new product launches and product expansion of major manufacturers of the market by tapping into emerging economies of the world are further projected to fuel the market's growth opportunities.



For instance, in October 2022, Luberef established its new production facility in Yambu, which will produce transformer oil & white oil used in pharmaceutical, food, and power generation. The new production facility will enable the localization of such types of specialty products in the country and will further attract the producers & operators of oil-related products.



In recent years, white oils have become essential to many cosmetic formulations. Additionally, a surge in consumers preferring personal care and cosmetic products to enhance their health and support their self-esteem, especially in the European region, is also rapidly boosting the demand for the product. For instance, according to the "Cosmetic Europe" & the "Personal Care Association," over 500 million people in Europe use cosmetic & personal care products daily.



Moreover, the growing proliferation of low-volatility white oils to manufacture plastics and a wide range of polymers for enhancing and regulating the melt flow rate of the end product to modify the physical properties and give release qualities are also anticipated to fuel the growth and demand for the market.



White Oil Market Report Highlights

Personal care segment accounted for highest market share in 2022, which is highly accelerated by growing prevalence and penetration among variety of new developing products mainly among young generation

Technical grade segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the projected period, owing to its higher adoption as a lubricant in textile industry and growing use of white oil in several industrial applications

Asia Pacific region dominated the white oil market in 2022, which is mainly driven by extensive growth of the pharmaceutical industry and continuously increasing spending on healthcare in countries like India and China

White Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growth of the global pharmaceutical market

Consumption in personal care industry

Restraints and Challenges

Stringent regulations on occupational exposure

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

White Oil Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

