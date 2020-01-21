Global White Spirit Market Outlook, 2019-2024
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Spirit Market by Type (Type 0, Type 1, Type 2, Type 3), Flash Point, Application (Thinner & Solvent, Fuels, Cleaning Agent, Degreasing Agent), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America ) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global white spirit market size is estimated to be USD 6.7 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4%.
APAC accounted for the largest share of the white spirit market in 2018. Growing demand for paints and coatings in residential, architectural, commercial, and industrial applications such as automotive, marine, aerospace, wood, protective, and coil coatings are driving the market.
This is attributed to the high demand for white spirits in the manufacturing of solvent-based paints and coatings and its increased use as a thinner. The main purpose of white spirits is to reduce the viscosity of the paint and provide a slower rate of evaporation. Hence, the paints that are thinned with white spirit dry to a smoother surface and form a leveled coat on the surface it is being applied to.
The leading players in the market are Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), TOTAL S.A. (France), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Thaioil Group (Thailand), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan), DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH (Germany), Neste OYJ (Finland), and Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (Turkey).
They have a wide white spirit product portfolio. For example, TOTAL SA (France) offers SPRINDANE Series that contains very low aromatic, fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvents, which are obtained by hydro-treating the petroleum cut. This product is used as a solvent/thinner in paints, cleaning products, and resins.
Key Highlights
- The increasing demand for paints & coatings in various end-use industries to drive the market.
- The type 3 product segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- The market in the thinner & solvent segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
- APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in White Spirit Market
4.2 White Spirit Market, By Type
4.3 White Spirit Market, By Application
4.4 Burning Issues
4.5 Winning Imperatives
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Macroeconomic Overview
6 White Spirit Market, By Type- Forecast till 2024 (in Tons and USD Million)
6.1 Type 0
6.2 Type 1
6.3 Type 2
6.4 Type 3
7 White Spirit Market, By Flash Point- Forecast till 2024 (in Tons and USD Million)
7.1 Low Flash (21-30OC)
7.2 Regular Flash (31-54OC)
7.3 High Flash (>55OC)
8 White Spirit Market, By Application- Forecast till 2024 (in Tons and USD Million)
8.1 Solvent & Thinners
8.2 Fuels
8.3 Cleaning Agents
8.4 Degreasing Agent
8.5 Others (Corrosion Inhibitors, and surface-active agents)
9 White Spirit Market, By Region - Forecast till 2024 (in Tons and USD Million)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.6 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 New Product Launches
10.3 Expansion Activities
10.4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations
10.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.6 Industry Structure
10.6.1 Market share/Capacities of key players/Operational Growth
10.6.2 Fragmented market or Consolidated
10.7 Company Strategies - working/not working OR winners vs losers
11 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Financials, Products & Services, Key Strategy, and Recent Developments)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Royal Dutch Shell
11.3 Total S.A.
11.4 ExxonMobil Corporation
11.5 Thaioil Group
11.6 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
11.7 Trkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S.
11.8 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH
11.9 Neste OYIJ
11.10 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
11.11 Indian Oil Corporation Limited
11.12 Eagle Petrochem
11.13 Al Sanea Chemical Products
11.14 Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH
11.15 Kuwait International Factory
11.16 Al-Oga Factory for Manufacturing White spirit
11.17 K H Chemicals
11.18 Gulf Factory for White Solvent
11.19 Brenntag AG
11.20 Banner Chemicals Limited
11.21 Pon Pure Chemical Group
