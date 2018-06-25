Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Others.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443578
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allied Bakeries
- Ardent Mills
- Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC
- BENEO GmbH
- Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods
WHOLE GRAIN AND HIGH FIBER FOODS MCP-1708 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Nutritious and Healthy Plant-Based Diet with Disease Fighting Phytochemicals
Select Whole Grain Trends in Recent Years
Sprouted Grains
Zesty Flavors
Lesser-known Grains
Need to Address the Diet Quality-Driven Global Food Crises: Foundation for Market Growth
Global Nutritional Crisis
Key Factors Responsible for Deterioration in the Quality of Human Diet
High-Quality Whole Grains and High-Fiber Diet: Current Need of the Global Masses
Consumption of Whole Grains Touted to Lower Risk of Mortality
Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to Drive Widespread Consumption
Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver
Weight Loss: The Most Fascinating Benefit
Whole Grains: Perfect Source of Vital Nutrients
Whole Grains: The Essential Diet in the Fight against Chronic Diseases
Few of the Most Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries to Drive Current and Future Demand
Table 2: Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Key Competitive Traits
List of Leading Players in the Global Bakery Products and Cereals Market by Country: 2015
Cereals Landscape: A Look at Market Majors
Table 3: Leading Cereal Companies Worldwide (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for General Mills/Cereal Partners Worldwide, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Communication and Collaboration Imperative for Product Innovations
Companies Move towards Digital Targeting
Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity
The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Focusing on Regional Differences
Use of Innovative Formats
Focus on Diverse Retail Formats
Communicating Importance of Recommended Daily Intake of Whole Grains Essential
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drive Steady Demand for Whole Grain Cereals
Whole Grain, Protein, and Fiber Lead Healthy Cereals List
Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration
Cereal Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains
Rising Consumption of Whole Grain Bread Worldwide Drives Strong Growth for the Baked Foods Segment
Growing Prominence of Ancient Grains in Modern Diet Benefit Market Expansion
Ancient Grain Quinoa Gains Widespread Popularity
Different Flavor Profiles of Ancient Grains Mandate Product Developers to Make Necessary Processing Adjustments
Surging Popularity of Fiber-rich Food Products and Beverages Lends Traction to Market Growth
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
Innovative Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Spearheading Growth
Research Studies Underway to Establish Nutritional Benefits of Rye
Vaasan's Low Sodium Initiative
Clean Room Technology for Producing Fresh Bread Free of Preservatives
High Fibers Make Inroads into the Beverage Industry
Steady Launch of Innovative Formulations
Effectiveness in Preventing and Treating Multiple Health Conditions Offer Enormous Growth Potential
Whole Grain Health Benefits
Health Benefits of Fiber
Fiber to Gain an Upper Hand over Protein, Signals Promising Opportunities
Sales of High-Fiber Foods Gain Momentum
Regulatory Certifications and Dietary Guidelines Promote Market Adoption
Whole Grain Stamp Formulation Improves Identification and Acceptance
Whole Grain-Rich Criteria Defined
Corn Approved for New Whole Grain Applications
Gluten-Free Food Trend and Avoidance of Grain and Wheat Remains Strong
Gluten-Free Food Trend to Create New Categories
Global Consumption of Wheat on a Decline
The Global Obesity Epidemic Spurs Demand for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods in Weight Management
Facts & Statistics on the Global Obesity Epidemic: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 4: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Percentage Prevalence of Adult Obesity in Select Countries: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Blends Promote Whole Grain Consumption
Superior Attributes of Sprouted Whole Grains over Regular Grains Drive Robust Demand
Whole Grains Counter Declining Pasta Sales
Dietary Guidance Provides Impetus to Whole Grain Food Products Introductions
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Provide Opportunities for Whole Grains in Effective Management of the Disease
Table 6: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Children's Foods Offers Untapped Market Potential
Table 8: Global Population of Children in the Age Group of 0-15 Years by Region (2015E): Less than 15 Years Population (in Millions) for Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population
Table 9: Urban Population Percentage Worldwide by Geographic Region: 1950-2050P
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Consumer Adoption
Limited Information
High Costs of Whole Grain Foods
Taste: A Critical Determinant
Formulation of Whole Grain Products: A Tough Task for Manufacturers
Grains & Legumes Nutrition Council Launch Industry Code to Combat Misleading Claims by Food Manufacturers
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Flowers Foods Acquires Dave's Killer Bread
Flowers Foods Plans to Take Over Alpine Valley Bread Company
International Fiber Corporation Changes Name to Solvaira Specialties
NuGo Nutrition Takes Over Gnu Foods FiberLove
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTION
Glanbia Nutritionals Introduces High-Fiber, High-Protein Bar
Armour Specialty Marketing to Launch Ultragrain Pasta for Foodservice
Ingredion Incorporated Unveils Dietary Fibers
Quaker Introduces Granola Bars
Attune Foods to Introduce Granola and Cereal Flavors
Nestlé Introduces High-protein Granola
Kellogg's Introduces New Baked Breakfast Bars
The Free From Fairy Introduces Rice- and Gluten-Free Wholegrain Flour
City Group Unveils Teer Whole Wheat Atta
Barilla Introduces New Wasa Thins
General Mills Unveils New Cereal Brand
Smart Flour Foods Unveils Ancient-grain Based Hamburger Buns
Kellogg's Introduces New Snack and Breakfast Choices
Curate Snacks Unveils Range of Nutritious Snack Bars for Kids
Peace Cereal Launches New Cereals and Granolas
Quaker Introduces Instant Hot Cereal and Granola
Quinn Snacks Launches Gluten-free Wholegrain Pretzel
Quaker Launches Quaker Breakfast Flats
King Arthur Flour Unveils Wholegrain White Whole Wheat Flour
Walkers Introduces New Wholegrain Popcorn
Better4U Unveils Organic Ancient Grains Pizzas and Edible Bowl Products
Van's International Introduces Soft-Baked Wholegrain Granola Clusters
Halo Foods Introduces New Fruit-based Snack
Kellogg's Company Introduces Cereals and Snacks
Sunbelt Bakery Introduces New Range of Protein Bars
Flowers Foods Introduces Two New Wholegrain Snacks
Vetta Pasta Introduces New Line of High Fibre Pasta
Kashi Launches New Breakfast Cereals
PepsiCo Introduces Oats-based Dairy Drinks
FlapJacked Unveils High-Protein, Gluten-Free, Ready-to-Eat Muffins
McCain Foods Australia Introduces New Range of Wholegrain Frozen Meals
Kellogg's Unveils its Five Whole Grain Muesli in Australia
Back to the Roots Introduces Organic Stoneground Flakes
Tilda Launches New Wholegrain Blends
Eggo Launches New Gluten-free Waffles
ThinkThin Introduces Protein and Fiber Hot Oatmeal
Kellogg's Introduces New Low-Calorie Snack Bars and Brownies
Kellogg's Unveils Raisin Bran with Cranberries
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Allied Bakeries (UK)
Ardent Mills (USA)
Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (USA)
BENEO GmbH (Germany)
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)
Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Cereal Ingredients, Inc. (USA)
Creafill Fibers Corp. (USA)
Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)
Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. (USA)
Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
Grain Millers, Inc. (USA)
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany)
Hodgson Mill, Inc. (USA)
Hovis Ltd. (UK)
International Fiber Corporation (USA)
J. RETTENMAIER & SÃ–HNE GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
Kellogg Company (USA)
La Brea Bakery (USA)
Lieken AG (Germany)
Mondelez International (USA)
MGP Ingredients, Inc. (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
New World Pasta Company (USA)
Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
Quaker Oats Company (USA)
Sensus (Holland)
SunOpta Ingredients Group (USA)
Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)
Watson, Inc. (USA)
Major Councils/Associations
The Whole Grains Council
International Fiber Council
The National Fiber Council
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market by Product Segments
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Cereals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Baked Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Baked Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Baked Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Snacks by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Snacks by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Snacks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Awareness of Nutritional Value of Whole Grains & High Fiber Foods Drive Healthy Market Growth
Health Concerns among American Consumers
Not Enough Whole Grains in American Diet Yet
Changing Consumers Attitudes: A Refreshing Change
Table 25: Whole Grain Consumption Trends at Home (2007-2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Ranking of Food Types by Consumer Preference (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demographics Influence Dietary Trends
Table 27: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Health Benefits of Whole Grains
Advantages of High-Fiber Diet
Bright Outlook for Whole Grains in the US Food Supply Chain
2016: Top Healthy Eating Trends in the US
Noteworthy Trends and Drivers in the US Whole Grains Food Products Market
Taste and Attractiveness
Nutritional Value and Health Benefits
Advancements in Whole Grain Processing Technologies
Modifications in Traditional Milling Technologies
Demand for Gluten-Free Foods
Sprouted Grain-based Food Products on the Fast Track
Surging Demand from the Snack Foods Industry
Newer Whole Grain Products
Innovative Product Offerings
Other Recent Trends in the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market
Rising Popularity of Snack/Granola Bars Benefit Market Expansion
Wellness Benefits of Whole-Grain Bakery Products Drive Widespread Adoption
White Bread Lose to Multi-grain and Whole-grain Breads
Expanding Obese Population Offers Growth Opportunities for High Fiber and Whole Grain Foods
Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US
Table 28: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: US Adult Obesity Rates by State: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Focus on Protein Rich Diets Drive Demand for Teff, Millet, Amaranth, and Quinoa
Organic Food: The New Phase of Food Revolution
Numerous Health Benefits of Ancient Grains Foster Demand
Select Ancient Grains
Fiber Registers Expanding Application, Bodes Well for Market Growth
Need for Enhanced Taste in Whole Grain and Fiber-rich Products for Increased Consumer Acceptance
Identifying Whole Grains - A Tricky Process?
New Strategies to Promote Whole Grain Consumption
Favorable Dietary Guidelines Boosts Whole Grain Foods Consumption
Novel Standard Definition Recommended for Whole Grain Foods
A Glance at Recommendations over the Years
Table 30: Recommended Whole Grain Servings for American Population by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dietary Guidelines of the US Government over the Years
Strategic Corporate Developments
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Steady Launch of Whole Grain Product Sustains Market Interest
Identification of Whole Grains
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Changing Dietary Habits and Aging Population Drive Steady Market Growth
Table 37: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Collaborated Efforts of Food and Health Agencies Drive Whole Grain Intake in Europe
National Recommendations for Whole Grain Intake
European Bakery Sector Moves towards Healthy Alternatives
Growing Health Awareness Encourages Preference for Whole Grain Bread
Changing Demographics to Propel Market Growth
Table 41: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 48: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: French Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: French 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: German Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: German 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Whole Grain Pastas Grow in Demand in Italy
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Italian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
New Whole Grain Food Varieties Sustain Growth Momentum
GI Diet Promotes Whole Grain Pasta Consumption
Baked Beans Picking Up Pace
Growing Demand for High Fiber Breakfast Cereals
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: UK Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: UK 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 60: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Spanish Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 63: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Russian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Rest of European Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Growing Popularity of Foods Providing Health Benefits Drive Strong Market Demand
Table 69: Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China: Potential Laden Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Table 70: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Changing Lifestyles and Rising Health Awareness Drive Strong Market Growth
Market Snapshots
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
India: A Habitual Consumer of Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Breakfast Cereals Catch Up
An Emerging Market for Pasta
Britannia Industries Ltd. - A Major India-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Indian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Singapore Embraces Food Products with Whole Grains
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Changing Demographics Fuel Demand for Whole Grains and High Fiber Foods
Table 92: Projected Percentage Growth of Brazilian Population between 2006 and 2020 by Consumer Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Brazilian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Mexico: A Growing Market
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - A Major Mexico-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Rest of World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 162) The United States (106) Canada (7) Europe (38) - France (2) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (3) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10) Latin America (1)
