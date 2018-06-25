Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Allied Bakeries

- Ardent Mills

- Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC

- BENEO GmbH

- Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods



WHOLE GRAIN AND HIGH FIBER FOODS MCP-1708 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Nutritious and Healthy Plant-Based Diet with Disease Fighting Phytochemicals

Select Whole Grain Trends in Recent Years

Sprouted Grains

Zesty Flavors

Lesser-known Grains

Need to Address the Diet Quality-Driven Global Food Crises: Foundation for Market Growth

Global Nutritional Crisis

Key Factors Responsible for Deterioration in the Quality of Human Diet

High-Quality Whole Grains and High-Fiber Diet: Current Need of the Global Masses

Consumption of Whole Grains Touted to Lower Risk of Mortality

Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to Drive Widespread Consumption

Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver

Weight Loss: The Most Fascinating Benefit

Whole Grains: Perfect Source of Vital Nutrients

Whole Grains: The Essential Diet in the Fight against Chronic Diseases

Few of the Most Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Drive Current and Future Demand

Table 2: Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Key Competitive Traits

List of Leading Players in the Global Bakery Products and Cereals Market by Country: 2015

Cereals Landscape: A Look at Market Majors

Table 3: Leading Cereal Companies Worldwide (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for General Mills/Cereal Partners Worldwide, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Communication and Collaboration Imperative for Product Innovations

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity

The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Focusing on Regional Differences

Use of Innovative Formats

Focus on Diverse Retail Formats

Communicating Importance of Recommended Daily Intake of Whole Grains Essential



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drive Steady Demand for Whole Grain Cereals

Whole Grain, Protein, and Fiber Lead Healthy Cereals List

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration

Cereal Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Rising Consumption of Whole Grain Bread Worldwide Drives Strong Growth for the Baked Foods Segment

Growing Prominence of Ancient Grains in Modern Diet Benefit Market Expansion

Ancient Grain Quinoa Gains Widespread Popularity

Different Flavor Profiles of Ancient Grains Mandate Product Developers to Make Necessary Processing Adjustments

Surging Popularity of Fiber-rich Food Products and Beverages Lends Traction to Market Growth

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars

Innovative Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Spearheading Growth

Research Studies Underway to Establish Nutritional Benefits of Rye

Vaasan's Low Sodium Initiative

Clean Room Technology for Producing Fresh Bread Free of Preservatives

High Fibers Make Inroads into the Beverage Industry

Steady Launch of Innovative Formulations

Effectiveness in Preventing and Treating Multiple Health Conditions Offer Enormous Growth Potential

Whole Grain Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Fiber

Fiber to Gain an Upper Hand over Protein, Signals Promising Opportunities

Sales of High-Fiber Foods Gain Momentum

Regulatory Certifications and Dietary Guidelines Promote Market Adoption

Whole Grain Stamp Formulation Improves Identification and Acceptance

Whole Grain-Rich Criteria Defined

Corn Approved for New Whole Grain Applications

Gluten-Free Food Trend and Avoidance of Grain and Wheat Remains Strong

Gluten-Free Food Trend to Create New Categories

Global Consumption of Wheat on a Decline

The Global Obesity Epidemic Spurs Demand for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods in Weight Management

Facts & Statistics on the Global Obesity Epidemic: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 4: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Percentage Prevalence of Adult Obesity in Select Countries: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Blends Promote Whole Grain Consumption

Superior Attributes of Sprouted Whole Grains over Regular Grains Drive Robust Demand

Whole Grains Counter Declining Pasta Sales

Dietary Guidance Provides Impetus to Whole Grain Food Products Introductions

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Provide Opportunities for Whole Grains in Effective Management of the Disease

Table 6: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Children's Foods Offers Untapped Market Potential

Table 8: Global Population of Children in the Age Group of 0-15 Years by Region (2015E): Less than 15 Years Population (in Millions) for Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population

Table 9: Urban Population Percentage Worldwide by Geographic Region: 1950-2050P

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Consumer Adoption

Limited Information

High Costs of Whole Grain Foods

Taste: A Critical Determinant

Formulation of Whole Grain Products: A Tough Task for Manufacturers

Grains & Legumes Nutrition Council Launch Industry Code to Combat Misleading Claims by Food Manufacturers



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Flowers Foods Acquires Dave's Killer Bread

Flowers Foods Plans to Take Over Alpine Valley Bread Company

International Fiber Corporation Changes Name to Solvaira Specialties

NuGo Nutrition Takes Over Gnu Foods FiberLove



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTION

Glanbia Nutritionals Introduces High-Fiber, High-Protein Bar

Armour Specialty Marketing to Launch Ultragrain Pasta for Foodservice

Ingredion Incorporated Unveils Dietary Fibers

Quaker Introduces Granola Bars

Attune Foods to Introduce Granola and Cereal Flavors

Nestlé Introduces High-protein Granola

Kellogg's Introduces New Baked Breakfast Bars

The Free From Fairy Introduces Rice- and Gluten-Free Wholegrain Flour

City Group Unveils Teer Whole Wheat Atta

Barilla Introduces New Wasa Thins

General Mills Unveils New Cereal Brand

Smart Flour Foods Unveils Ancient-grain Based Hamburger Buns

Kellogg's Introduces New Snack and Breakfast Choices

Curate Snacks Unveils Range of Nutritious Snack Bars for Kids

Peace Cereal Launches New Cereals and Granolas

Quaker Introduces Instant Hot Cereal and Granola

Quinn Snacks Launches Gluten-free Wholegrain Pretzel

Quaker Launches Quaker Breakfast Flats

King Arthur Flour Unveils Wholegrain White Whole Wheat Flour

Walkers Introduces New Wholegrain Popcorn

Better4U Unveils Organic Ancient Grains Pizzas and Edible Bowl Products

Van's International Introduces Soft-Baked Wholegrain Granola Clusters

Halo Foods Introduces New Fruit-based Snack

Kellogg's Company Introduces Cereals and Snacks

Sunbelt Bakery Introduces New Range of Protein Bars

Flowers Foods Introduces Two New Wholegrain Snacks

Vetta Pasta Introduces New Line of High Fibre Pasta

Kashi Launches New Breakfast Cereals

PepsiCo Introduces Oats-based Dairy Drinks

FlapJacked Unveils High-Protein, Gluten-Free, Ready-to-Eat Muffins

McCain Foods Australia Introduces New Range of Wholegrain Frozen Meals

Kellogg's Unveils its Five Whole Grain Muesli in Australia

Back to the Roots Introduces Organic Stoneground Flakes

Tilda Launches New Wholegrain Blends

Eggo Launches New Gluten-free Waffles

ThinkThin Introduces Protein and Fiber Hot Oatmeal

Kellogg's Introduces New Low-Calorie Snack Bars and Brownies

Kellogg's Unveils Raisin Bran with Cranberries



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Allied Bakeries (UK)

Ardent Mills (USA)

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (USA)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)

Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Cereal Ingredients, Inc. (USA)

Creafill Fibers Corp. (USA)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)

Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. (USA)

Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Grain Millers, Inc. (USA)

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany)

Hodgson Mill, Inc. (USA)

Hovis Ltd. (UK)

International Fiber Corporation (USA)

J. RETTENMAIER & SÃ–HNE GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Kellogg Company (USA)

La Brea Bakery (USA)

Lieken AG (Germany)

Mondelez International (USA)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (USA)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

New World Pasta Company (USA)

Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

Quaker Oats Company (USA)

Sensus (Holland)

SunOpta Ingredients Group (USA)

Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)

Watson, Inc. (USA)

Major Councils/Associations

The Whole Grains Council

International Fiber Council

The National Fiber Council



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market by Product Segments

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Cereals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Baked Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Baked Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Baked Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Snacks by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Snacks by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Snacks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Awareness of Nutritional Value of Whole Grains & High Fiber Foods Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health Concerns among American Consumers

Not Enough Whole Grains in American Diet Yet

Changing Consumers Attitudes: A Refreshing Change

Table 25: Whole Grain Consumption Trends at Home (2007-2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Ranking of Food Types by Consumer Preference (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographics Influence Dietary Trends

Table 27: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Health Benefits of Whole Grains

Advantages of High-Fiber Diet

Bright Outlook for Whole Grains in the US Food Supply Chain

2016: Top Healthy Eating Trends in the US

Noteworthy Trends and Drivers in the US Whole Grains Food Products Market

Taste and Attractiveness

Nutritional Value and Health Benefits

Advancements in Whole Grain Processing Technologies

Modifications in Traditional Milling Technologies

Demand for Gluten-Free Foods

Sprouted Grain-based Food Products on the Fast Track

Surging Demand from the Snack Foods Industry

Newer Whole Grain Products

Innovative Product Offerings

Other Recent Trends in the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market

Rising Popularity of Snack/Granola Bars Benefit Market Expansion

Wellness Benefits of Whole-Grain Bakery Products Drive Widespread Adoption

White Bread Lose to Multi-grain and Whole-grain Breads

Expanding Obese Population Offers Growth Opportunities for High Fiber and Whole Grain Foods

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

Table 28: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US Adult Obesity Rates by State: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Protein Rich Diets Drive Demand for Teff, Millet, Amaranth, and Quinoa

Organic Food: The New Phase of Food Revolution

Numerous Health Benefits of Ancient Grains Foster Demand

Select Ancient Grains

Fiber Registers Expanding Application, Bodes Well for Market Growth

Need for Enhanced Taste in Whole Grain and Fiber-rich Products for Increased Consumer Acceptance

Identifying Whole Grains - A Tricky Process?

New Strategies to Promote Whole Grain Consumption

Favorable Dietary Guidelines Boosts Whole Grain Foods Consumption

Novel Standard Definition Recommended for Whole Grain Foods

A Glance at Recommendations over the Years

Table 30: Recommended Whole Grain Servings for American Population by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dietary Guidelines of the US Government over the Years

Strategic Corporate Developments

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Steady Launch of Whole Grain Product Sustains Market Interest

Identification of Whole Grains

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Changing Dietary Habits and Aging Population Drive Steady Market Growth

Table 37: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Collaborated Efforts of Food and Health Agencies Drive Whole Grain Intake in Europe

National Recommendations for Whole Grain Intake

European Bakery Sector Moves towards Healthy Alternatives

Growing Health Awareness Encourages Preference for Whole Grain Bread

Changing Demographics to Propel Market Growth

Table 41: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 48: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: French Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: French 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: German Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: German 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Whole Grain Pastas Grow in Demand in Italy

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Italian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

New Whole Grain Food Varieties Sustain Growth Momentum

GI Diet Promotes Whole Grain Pasta Consumption

Baked Beans Picking Up Pace

Growing Demand for High Fiber Breakfast Cereals

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: UK Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: UK 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 60: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Spanish Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 63: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of European Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Growing Popularity of Foods Providing Health Benefits Drive Strong Market Demand

Table 69: Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China: Potential Laden Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Table 70: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Changing Lifestyles and Rising Health Awareness Drive Strong Market Growth

Market Snapshots

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: A Habitual Consumer of Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Breakfast Cereals Catch Up

An Emerging Market for Pasta

Britannia Industries Ltd. - A Major India-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Indian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Singapore Embraces Food Products with Whole Grains

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Changing Demographics Fuel Demand for Whole Grains and High Fiber Foods

Table 92: Projected Percentage Growth of Brazilian Population between 2006 and 2020 by Consumer Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Brazilian Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Mexico: A Growing Market

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - A Major Mexico-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of World Historic Review for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cereals, Baked Food, Snacks, and Other Whole Grain & High Fiber Food Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 162) The United States (106) Canada (7) Europe (38) - France (2) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (3) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10) Latin America (1)

