Global Whole Milk Powder Market Expected to Reach 7.5 Million Tons by 2028, Driven by Food and Beverage Industry

The global whole milk powder market, with a size of 6.2 million tons in 2022, is set to expand significantly. Analysts project it will reach 7.5 million tons by 2028, displaying a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Whole milk powder is produced by eliminating water from fresh pasteurized, homogenized, or non-homogenized milk through processes such as evaporation or spray-drying. It is known for its creamy flavor, light cream color, and pleasing taste. Whole milk powder retains the same nutritional properties as regular milk, inhibits microbial growth, and offers a long shelf life. Its ease of handling, storage, and dispersion in water, along with cost-efficient milk fats, make it a valuable ingredient in various food products.

Driving Factors:

Food and Beverage Industry: The thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry is a significant driver boosting the use of whole milk powder in recombined milk, baby food and infant formulas, and energy foods, beverages, and toppings. Demand for Baby Food: Escalating demand for baby food and infant formulas due to the busy lifestyles of working parents and their concerns about their children's development is a key factor driving market growth. Baked and Confectionery Goods: Whole milk powder is utilized as a source of non-fat milk solids in baked and confectionery goods, further strengthening market growth. Low Availability Regions: In regions with limited milk availability, milk powder is increasingly popular. Additionally, organic and lactose-free variants are gaining traction. Vitamin-Fortified Products: Manufacturers are offering vitamin-fortified whole milk powder for use in milk beverages, yogurt, coffee, and tea whitener. E-commerce: The availability of different product flavors in instant, organic, and low-fat variants through e-commerce channels is propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By End Use: Dairy, Infant Formulae, Bakery, Confectionery, Others The dairy sector is the largest consumer of whole milk powder due to increasing demand for milk-based products worldwide.

Regional Insights:

China : China holds the majority of the market share, driven by the consumption of immunity-boosting products post-COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an analysis of the competitive landscape, including detailed profiles of major players in the industry. Key players include Lactalis International, Nestle S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Danone S.A.

