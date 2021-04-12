Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) $100 million At-The-Market Facility

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into an At-The-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with EMC2.

The ATM provides the Company with up to $100 million of standby equity capital with the expiry of the ATM being July 2023.

Under the ATM, the Company retains full control of all aspects of the subscription process: having sole discretion as to whether or not to utilize the ATM, the maximum number of shares to be issued, the minimum issue price of shares and the timing of each subscription (if any). There are no requirements on the Company to utilize the ATM. EMC2 and the ATM does not place any restrictions at any time on the Company raising capital through other methods.

If the Company does decide to utilize the ATM, it is able to set an issue price floor with the final issue price being calculated as the greater of that floor price set by the Company and up to a 5% discount to a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over a period of the Company's choosing (again at the sole discretion of the Company). The company has over 8 million shares available for the ATM, and Global is planning on using the shares through the ATM at the most opportune monument.

Global is planning on using the funds for growth and expansion. Mr. Strongo states, "Global continues to do research on all new strains of the COVID-19 virus to make sure the tests we offer are a useful and reliable diagnostic test. Mr. Strongo states that, "Global is continuing to do research on new types of tests, to keep Global on the cutting edge of science."

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, GWHP offers a CE Mark for its high quality, rapid antibody test for COVID-19 and an EUA filing with the FDA is pending approval. In the interim, the Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, ramping up to 1 million per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/11/2143930/0/en/The-global-COVID-19-diagnostics-market-by-revenue-is-expected-to-register-a-negative-CAGR-of-9-during-the-period-2021-2026.html

