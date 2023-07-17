Global Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2023: Players Include 3M, Continental Denso, Robert Bosch and Magneti Marelli

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market grew from $212.33 billion in 2022 to $225.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market is expected to grow to $274.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Major players in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market are 3M Company, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and DRiV Incorporated.

The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket refer to the secondary market for the automotive that focuses on the wholesale and distribution of automobiles, their parts and related services after the original equipment manufacturer has sold the automobile to the consumer, whether or not those parts were made by the OEM.



The main replacement parts in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market include tires, batteries, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting and electronic components, wheels, exhaust components, and other replacement parts. The tire refers to the wholesale and distribution of automotive tires in the aftermarket.

The tire is a robust, flexible rubber casing affixed to a wheel rim. A moving vehicle's wheels benefit from the cushioning and traction that tires offer. Tires can be found on cars, trucks, buses, bicycles, motorbikes, and other automobiles. The different types of products offered in wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket include genuine parts, certified parts, and uncertified parts. They are distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and distributors channels.



The increasing digitalization of automotive repair & maintenance services is a key trend in the wholesale and distribution of automotive aftermarket. Automotive aftermarket product and service producers now provide online platforms for information, guidance, and instruction on proper installation and troubleshooting, as well as digital tools for a product selection like electronic catalogs, video libraries for tutorials and product showcases and video libraries for tutorials.



North America was the largest region in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The growing automotive industry is driving the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket. The automotive industry comprises a diverse group of businesses and institutions engaged in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles. Consumers' changing interest and preference motivates automobile manufacturers to manufacture various styles and lines of automobiles. Technological advancement and the rise in economic conditions also lead to growth in the automotive industry. Automotive aftermarket aids the automobile industry by providing the spare parts needed by the customers when they buy a new or existing automobile.

The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket include revenues earned by entities by automotive parts and accessories. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



