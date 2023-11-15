Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Analysis 2023-2028 with Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Qualcomm, Intel, Broadcom, and Aruba Network Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi 6 Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi 6 market is expected to register a healthy CAGR to 2028

The global Wi-Fi 6 market has been growing rapidly since its introduction in 2019. As more devices with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities are released, the demand for Wi-Fi 6 routers and access points is increasing.

Wi-Fi 6, the latest wireless technology generation, offers faster internet speeds, enhanced coverage, and improved reliability. It supports more devices simultaneously, reducing network congestion and improving the user experience, making it particularly valuable for homes and offices with multiple connected devices.

Another key advantage of Wi-Fi 6 is its operation in the 6GHz frequency band, which provides more available channels and less interference compared to older bands. This results in faster data speeds and lower latency, crucial for applications like virtual reality, augmented reality, and online gaming.

Looking ahead, Wi-Fi 6 is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolution of wireless technology. Its capacity, efficiency, and ability to accommodate emerging applications and devices make it a critical technology for the future. As more devices and networks adopt Wi-Fi 6, its importance will continue to grow, ensuring that networks can handle the increasing volume of internet-connected devices and the demands of emerging technologies.

Key players in the global Wi-Fi 6 market include industry giants like Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Qualcomm, Intel, Broadcom, and Aruba Networks.

Growing adoption of IoT devices and smart home technologies that require reliable and high-speed wireless connectivity is fueling the market growth.



The growing adoption of IoT devices and smart home technologies has increased the demand for reliable and high-speed wireless connectivity. These devices rely on wireless networks to communicate with each other and with the internet, making it critical to have a stable and fast wireless connection.

To meet this demand, wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth have been continually evolving to provide faster speeds and more reliable connections. Wi-Fi standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E have been developed to provide higher speeds, increased capacity, and better performance in dense environments such as apartment buildings.

In addition, the emergence of 5G networks provides another option for high-speed wireless connectivity for IoT devices and smart homes. 5G networks offer faster speeds and lower latency, making it ideal for real-time applications such as smart home automation and remote monitoring. Furthermore, mesh networking has emerged as a solution to provide wider and more robust coverage for smart homes.

Increasing number of smart cities and smart infrastructure projects lead to a higher demand for Wi-Fi 6 technology

The increasing number of smart cities and smart infrastructure projects can lead to a higher demand for Wi-Fi 6 technology. Smart cities and infrastructure rely on a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that require fast and reliable connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6 can provide a significant improvement in speed, capacity, and efficiency over previous Wi-Fi standards. With Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, devices can connect to multiple networks simultaneously, allowing for faster and more reliable connections even in crowded areas.



Overall, the demand for Wi-Fi 6 is likely to increase as more smart cities and infrastructure projects are developed, as the technology can provide a significant improvement in connectivity and efficiency for these applications.

Increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity various for applications

The increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity is being driven by the growth of applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and cloud-based services. These applications require fast and reliable internet connections to function properly, and wireless connectivity is becoming the preferred option for many users due to its convenience and flexibility.

Online gaming also requires low latency to ensure a smooth and responsive gaming experience. Cloud-based services, such as online storage and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, also require fast and reliable connectivity to ensure that users can access their data and applications quickly and efficiently.

To meet this demand, wireless technology is evolving rapidly, with new standards such as Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and 5G offering faster speeds, higher capacity, and lower latency than previous generations of wireless technology. These technologies are being adopted by both consumers and businesses to meet the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless connectivity.

Overall, the increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity is being driven by the growth of applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and cloud-based services, and wireless technology is evolving rapidly to meet this demand.

