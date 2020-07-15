Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 57.3 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 12 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 114.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 107.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.8 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.7 Billion Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 107.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 102.5% and 98.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 77.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.7 Billion Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Airspan Networks Inc.

Alpha Networks, Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Intracom Telecom

Siklu Communication Ltd.

BLiNQ Networks

Contela Inc.

TEKTELIC Communications, Inc.

FastBack Networks

LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Juni korea Co. Ltd.

Cambium Networks, Ltd.

