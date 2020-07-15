Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Industry
Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market to Reach 12 Billion Units by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 57.3 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 12 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 114.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 107.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.8 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.7 Billion Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 107.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 102.5% and 98.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 77.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.7 Billion Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Airspan Networks Inc.
- Alpha Networks, Inc.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd.
- Intracom Telecom
- Siklu Communication Ltd.
- BLiNQ Networks
- Contela Inc.
- TEKTELIC Communications, Inc.
- FastBack Networks
- LightPointe Communications, Inc.
- Juni korea Co. Ltd.
- Cambium Networks, Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to
2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell
Gateways: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small
Cell Gateways: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
