Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 5132

Companies: 56 - Players covered include Airspan Networks, Inc.; Alpha Networks, Inc.; BLiNQ Networks; Ceragon; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Contela Inc; DragonWave-X; FastBack Networks; Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions; LightPoint Communications; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Sercomm Corporation; TEKTELIC Communications, Inc; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market to Reach 19.1 Million Units by 2026

Small cells refer to radio access nodes of smaller power with a range of 10 meters to 2 kilometers, which operate in unlicensed and licensed spectrum. Small cells are smaller than mobile macrocells that have a range of up to a few tens of kilometers. With a small radio footprint, small cells provide a 10-meter range in in-building and urban locations, and 2 kilometer range in rural locations. Small cells are key to mobile data offloading for more efficient radio spectrum utilization. Small cells are gaining importance as an ideal technology among options in efficiently managing LTE Advanced spectrum when compared to managing only macrocells. Small cells are of three main types of cells, including microcells, picocells and femtocells. Of these femtocells feature self-management as well as self-organizing capabilities.

Wi-Fi enabled LTE small cell gateway refers to a network element that features an LTE interface towards the carrier network and a Wi-Fi interface towards the end user devices. Small cells are witnessing tremendous growth in investments from service providers, and form an alternative to Wi-Fi as an offloading option. Small cell networks include several miniaturized base stations which can be placed inside buildings or outside for enhancing network capacity and coverage. Although small cells can eliminate the need of additional WLAN access points, there is a growing trend to view small cells and Wi-Fi as complementary technologies. Small cells are an increasingly growing popular solution for mobile operators to address capacity and coverage issues in the backdrop of growing mobile data traffic. The growth of private LTE, edge computing, and 5G networks will provide growth opportunities for small cells. The adoption of CBRS, Wi-Fi connectivity, and LAA in small cells will also grow as a means to achieve additional capacity at low costs. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 10.8 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 19.1 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.2 Million Units in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.6 Million Units by 2026

The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.2 Million Units in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.6 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. More

