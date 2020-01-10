Global Wi-Fi Thermostats Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Thermostats Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi thermostats market is anticipated to grow exponentially by 2025 due to the facilities provided by Wi-Fi thermostats. Energy can be effectively managed and money can be conserved by the use of Wi-Fi thermostats. Furthermore, advanced technologies can be used to control smart applications, driving the Wi-Fi thermostats market. An increase in government regulations on effective use of energy will also drive the market.

This report covers forecast and analysis for the Wi-Fi thermostats market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Wi-Fi thermostats market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes a study of opportunities and various trends in the Wi-Fi thermostats market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for Wi-Fi thermostats market was valued at approximately USD 689.8 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3500 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 30% between 2019 and 2025.

The major players in theWi-Fi thermostats market are Honeywell international, Nortek, Inc., Tado, Nest Labs, Emerson Electric Co., Carrier Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Ecobee, Control4 Corp., and Ingersoll Rand, among others.

Wi-Fi Thermostats Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Connected smart thermostats

Standalone smart thermostats

Learning smart thermostats

Wi-Fi Thermostats Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Wi-Fi Thermostats Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

