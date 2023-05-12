Global Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Report 2023: Growing Preference of Wicket Bags and Mailer Envelopes Due to Added Convenience Drives Sector

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type, Product Type, and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wicket mailer envelopes and bags market share is projected to grow from US$ 1,876.78 million in 2022 to US$ 2,437.48 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and ethylene-vinyl acetate are among the plastics used for making wicket mailer envelopes and bags. Wicket mailer envelopes and bags are available in various sizes and styles for various applications.

They are suitable for the packaging of food and non-food products, including food products, textiles, plastic injection molded parts, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Market players provide wicket bags complying with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) specifications for food contact. The global wicket mailer envelopes and bags market is segmented based on material type, product type, end use, and geography.

The rising use of wicket bags in the retail industry is propelling the growth of the wicket mailer envelopes and bags market. Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce industry in various countries is creating a huge demand for wicket mailers and bags. However, challenges associated with the recycling of plastic wicket bags may hamper the wicket mailer envelopes and bags market growth.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global wicket mailer envelopes and bags market. the retail sector is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific. The growth of the online retail industry in Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing reach of smartphones, increasing number of logistics service providers for e-commerce players, and changing consumer behaviors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers are forming partnerships to enhance last-mile delivery solutions and supply chain automation, aiding profitability.

Further, growing population, rising disposable income, and overall economic growth fuel the demand for food products, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products in Asia Pacific, thereby favoring the wicket mailer envelopes and bags market growth. Further, key players operating in Asia Pacific are developing high-quality and innovative products through research & development, technological advancement, and other strategies to meet the customer's requirements.

LPS Industries LLC, Mondi Plc, Hanpak JSC, Euphoria Packaging LLP, PolyCover Ltd, Adsure Packaging Ltd., Zim's Bagging Co, BGR Inc, St. Johns Packaging Ltd, A-Pac Manufacturing Co Inc, Four Star Plastics Inc, PAC Worldwide Corp, Bischof + Klein SE & Co KG, UFlex Ltd, Coveris Management GmbH, and Maco Pkg are among the major players operating in the global wicket mailer envelopes and bags market. Market players continuously focus on strategies such as research and development investments and new product launches for offering high-quality and innovative products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Landscape

5. Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Preference of Wicket Bags and Mailer Envelopes Due to Added Convenience

5.1.2 Rising Use of Wicket Bags in Retail Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges Associated with Recycling of Plastic Wicket Bags

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Adoption of E-Commerce in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags - Global Market Analysis

7. Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Analysis - By Material Type

8. Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Analysis - By Product Type

9. Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Analysis - By End Use

10. Wicket Mailer Envelops and Bags Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

