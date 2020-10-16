Global Wide Area Network Optimization Market By Component, Solution Segment is further bifurcated across Traditional WAN and SD-WAN), By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wide Area Network Optimization Market size is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. WAN optimization as-a-Service is being rolled out by the suppliers to meet the prerequisites of regularly changing applications over WAN for various organizations. The WAN optimization as-a-Service coordinates multi-tenant, personalized WAN optimization innovation with enterprise-grade connectivity through robust and reliable core networks. The key explanation behind the expanding prevalence of these services is the way that it is a cost-effective choice meeting the necessities of both small organizations and large ventures. The next possibility in this market is the BFSI segment, which has expanded its spending for WAN optimization, and the launch of managed service in this market.







WAN optimization innovation empowers substantial transfer of data across networks without the need of purchasing more bandwidth. This innovation is chiefly used to accomplish projects and new application rollouts. WAN optimization market is progressively experiencing developments because of progress in IT and business prerequisites of different organizations. Accordingly, these organizations are searching for more adaptable WAN capacities. Wide Area Networking (WAN) or the internet has intensely affected the enterprise market by changing it with different innovations which, as a result, enable safe and fast data transmissions over the network. Therefore, enterprises are focusing on WAN optimization advancements with a target to maintain network infrastructure. This, as a result, targets determining extreme advantages as far as bandwidth optimization, expanded throughput, adaptability, and network acceleration is concerned. The other key characteristics of this innovation incorporate data security, optimization of regulatory compliance, data center combination, transparency of application data flow, and backup infrastructure among others.



In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, business organizations are looking for productive approaches to improve their network and mitigate the general reaction time to customers. Therefore, the adoption of WAN optimization software across these ventures has expanded fundamentally. These solutions likewise help ventures in delivering improved network capacity that helps fuel the overall operational proficiency and worker efficiency.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution Segment is further bifurcated across Traditional WAN and SD-WAN. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Wide Area Network Optimization Market. Companies such as Riverbed Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and FatPipe Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., and Sangfor Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Nokia Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), Fortinet, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sangfor Technologies, Inc., FatPipe Networks, Inc., and Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo).



Recent strategies deployed in Wide Area Network Optimization Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2020: Oracle collaborated with Xactly, a leading provider of cloud-based sales performance management software. Following the collaboration, the later company aimed to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as its primary cloud provider to run its flagship Incent SaaS application and accelerate its global expansion. Xactly would shift the majority of its business-critical workloads from private cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for improving elasticity and exceptional price-performance capabilities.



Aug-2020: Mindware would use the proven ROI benefits of WAN optimization and application acceleration technology through a new bundle incorporating industry-leading solutions from Microsoft and Riverbed. By integrating Riverbed SteelHead WAN optimization and Riverbed SaaS Accelerator with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, Mindware would introduce regional enterprises from all industries in the Middle East to a powerful solution architecture that would enable innovators to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.



May-2020: VMware, Inc. collaborated with Microsoft Corporation following which VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud has been integrated with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN. This integration helped customers across all industries with business resources in Azure to attain straightforward, automated, and high-performance connectivity to the branch. This offering also expanded customers' existing ability to connect workloads running in Azure using VMware NSX SD-WAN and VMware NSX Data Center and allowed customers to provide pervasive connectivity and built-in security from branch locations to Azure.



May-2020: Fortinet has been selected by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation. NTT West aimed to use Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch solutions as the foundation of its "FLET'S SDx" subscription service. This service enables centralized management of both WAN and LAN comes with built-in security features enabled by Fortinet's FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) for delivering customers with a flexible, secure network environment that adapts rapidly to change.



May-2020: Citrix Systems teamed up with Check Point Software Technologies, a cybersecurity leader. The companies aimed to enable easy deployment and management of additional next-generation firewalls within Citrix SD-WAN to provide companies with extra layers of security to protect their assets at branches and beyond.



Apr-2020: Cisco extended its partnership with Google following which the companies launched a package that would enable customers to integrate SD-WAN connectivity with applications running in a private data center, Google Cloud, or another cloud or SaaS application. The jointly developed platform, named Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud, integrated Cisco's SD-WAN policy, telemetry, and security-setting capabilities with Google's software-defined backbone to ensure that application service-level agreement, security, and compliance policies are extended across the network.



Feb-2020: FatPipe Networks came into collaboration with Ciena, a telecommunications networking equipment and software services supplier. Under this collaboration, FatPipe announced the availability of FatPipe SD-WAN Multi-Function VNF on Ciena's uCPE platform. Network functions virtualization (NFV) and universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) enabled new service delivery models for service providers and greater flexibility to enterprises. Using Ciena's 3906 platforms, FatPipe's SD-WAN solution allowed enterprises to replace traditional hardware-based appliances with SD-WAN connectivity, advanced firewall/UTM capabilities, and WAN optimization features hosted on a single, reliable, and secure Ciena host platform.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2018: Oracle took over Talari Networks, a leading provider of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology. The acquisition complemented Oracle Communications' leading Session Border Controller (SBC) and network management infrastructure by adding high availability and Quality-of-Experience (QoE) connectivity and cloud application access across any IP network with the reliability and predictability of private networks.



Dec-2017: VMware acquired VeloCloud, the market leader in cloud-delivered SD-WAN that enables enterprises and service providers to deploy flexible, secure, and WAN connectivity. The acquisition strengthened VMware's position in leading the market transition to a software-defined future and enabled enterprises to bring their businesses into the digital era.



Nov-2017: Riverbed Technology completed the acquisition of Xirrus, the leading provider of next-generation Wi-Fi networks. The acquisition expanded Riverbed's market-leading SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) and cloud networking solution. The acquisition provided Riverbed with a leading enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution and enhanced SteelConnect to deliver an unmatched SD-WAN offering.



May-2017: Cisco acquired Viptela, a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) specialist. The acquisition enabled the company to provide a comprehensive portfolio of comprehensive on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based SD-WAN solutions.



Nov-2016: Oracle signed an agreement to acquire Dyn, a company that provides cloud-based domain name system (DNS) service to customers such as Spotify, Netflix, Twitter, and Pfizer. Dyn's best-in-class DNS solution would extend the Oracle cloud computing platform and provide enterprise customers with a one-stop-shop for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).



Product Launches and Product Enhancements:



Jul-2020: Huawei introduced a new generation of 5G AR (NetEngine AR Series) enterprise routers. These devices provide powerful 5G uplink capabilities and SD-WAN support across the entire range. It seamlessly meets the needs of the enterprise branch WAN bandwidth explosion.



May-2019: Riverbed introduced Riverbed SaaS Accelerator, a new solution that significantly accelerates the performance of leading SaaS applications. The SaaS Accelerator solution improves user experience and business outcomes. This solution enables companies to directly measure, monitor, and accelerate the performance of SaaS-based enterprise apps.



Apr-2019: Fortinet unveiled the new secure SD-WAN offerings, including the Fortinet SD-WAN ASIC. This solution enabled organizations to implement security-driven networking. Fortinet's SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC allowed organizations to realize security-driven networking whether they have 100 or 10,000 branch offices.



Companies Profiled



• Oracle Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Nokia Corporation



• Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)



• Fortinet, Inc.



• Citrix Systems, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Sangfor Technologies, Inc.



• FatPipe Networks, Inc.



• Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)



