Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Market Analysis Report 2023: Need for Higher Efficiency and Focus on Sustainability Will Fuel Transformational Growth of Wide Bandgap Semiconductors through 2032

The study identifies key growth opportunities and factors that will boost or restrain the market growth. With 2022 as the base year, the report estimates the market size and future growth prospects up to 2032. It follows a specific methodology that includes discussions with senior management of the WBG semiconductor ecosystem supported by secondary research.

The global wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor market is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the next 10 years as industries look for energy-efficient and high-performance electronics. This study focuses on SiC and GaN-based devices (SiC power, GaN power, and RF GaN semiconductor), which are gaining prominence across end-user industries due to their characteristics supporting high voltage, switching frequency, and efficiency.

The report analyzes WBG semiconductor growth potential in each end-user industry. With transformative Mega Trends, such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, and renewable electricity, gaining full steam, the study showcases how WBG semiconductors will support these trends. In addition, it analyzes the industry reshaping with vertical integration and the impact of the ongoing geopolitical chaos.

The report analyzes the market based on end-user, material, component, voltage ratings, and geography. It offers an in-depth analysis with segmentation by end-users, including automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, communications & IT, and energy & utility. The segmentation by voltage ratings includes less than 650 V, 650 V to 1700 V, and more than 1700 V. Segmentation by materials covers silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), and component type analysis is done for discrete and modules.

A few driving factors of the WBG semiconductor market are rising green energy demand, the transition of e-mobility from 400 V to 800 V battery systems, the miniaturization trend, and the need for high speed, power, performance, and efficiency in modern-day electronic devices.

The study identifies crystal defects in WBG substrates, relatively less technological maturity, electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) concerns with WBG, unfavorable geopolitical scenarios, and supply-demand imbalance as primary market restraints.

The study offers a regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets of:

Americas: Includes North America (US and Canada ), Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , and Central and South America ), and others, such as the Caribbean Islands Europe, Middle East , and Africa (EMEA), including Russia

), ( , , , and Central and ), and others, such as the Caribbean Islands Europe, , and (EMEA), including Asia-Pacific (APAC): Countries on the western border of the Pacific Ocean, including those on the Indo-Chinese Peninsula and the Pacific Islands, as well as Central Asia

In addition, this report offers the following:

Analysis of pricing trends in the WBG semiconductor market

In-depth analysis of each end-user sector and WBG opportunity

SiC and GaN penetration of the global semiconductor landscape

Discussion of semiconductor wafer size evolution

Comparison of WBG semiconductors with silicon

Key market trend analysis includes vertical GaN development, evolution of transistor structure, green hydrogen economy, and emergence and potential of next-generation WBG technologies

Analysis of SiC and GaN manufacturing value chain

Key semiconductor initiatives worldwide and implications on the WBG semiconductor landscape

Competitive analysis of key player market shares

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the WBG Semiconductor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

WBG Semiconductors - Definition and Significance of GaN and SiC

The Si Dilemma and the WBG Solution

Differentiation between Silicon and WBG Semiconductors

Properties and the Impact of WBG Devices on System Performance

Composition of the WBG Semiconductor Market - 2022 and 2032

Segmentation by End Users

Segmentation by Voltage Rating

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

SiC and GaN Semiconductors - A Comparison

SiC Manufacturing Value Chain

GaN Manufacturing Value Chain

Revenue Forecast by End User

Emerging Applications Employing WBG Semiconductors

Penetration of SiC and GaN in the Global Semiconductor Landscape

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Semiconductor-focused Policies and Initiatives

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings

Revenue Forecast by Component

Revenue Forecast Analysis

WBG Semiconductors Enable Cost Savings

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitiveness of Major Companies

Analysis of Competition

Top Participants - Product and Application Highlights, 2022

3. Market Trends

Trend 1: Semiconductor Wafer Size Evolution

Trend 2: The Case of Diamond as a WBG Semiconductor

Trend 3: Vertical GaN (GaN-on-GaN)

Trend 4: Packaging Trends in WBG Semiconductors

Trend 5: Move from Planar to Trench SiC Transistor Structures for Higher Power Density and Lower Conduction Resistance

4. Indian WBG Semiconductor Ecosystem

Indian Electronics Ecosystem and the Demand for Chips

The Indian Semiconductor Policy

India WBG Semiconductor Ecosystem

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings

Revenue Forecast by Component

Forecast Analysis

Typical Automotive SiC Supply Chain

Automakers are Manufacturing and Designing Traction Inverters In-House

2023 Tesla Investor Day Presentation Takes the WBG Market by Storm

SiC Compared to Si in EV Powertrain

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings

Revenue Forecast by Component

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Electronics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings

Revenue Forecast by Component

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Communication & IT

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings

Revenue Forecast by Component

Forecast Analysis

5G Deployments - State of Affairs, 2022

Competitive Environment

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energy & Utility

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings

Revenue Forecast by Component

Forecast Analysis

WBG Semiconductors - Aiding in Enabling the Green Hydrogen Economy

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

10. WBG Semiconductors and Sustainability

Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization

UN Sustainable Development Goals

STMicroelectronics

Onsemi

Infineon Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: GaN Devices in Power Electronic Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 3: Boosting Profits through Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 4: Next-Generation Inspection and Metrology Techniques

Growth Opportunity 5: Quality and Supply Security with Vertical Integration

Growth Opportunity 6: Power Efficiency Legislations Across End-user Industries

Growth Opportunity 7: Industry 4.0 and Automation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Infineon Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Onsemi

STMicroelectronics

