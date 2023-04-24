Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Market Analysis Report 2023: Need for Higher Efficiency and Focus on Sustainability Will Fuel Transformational Growth of Wide Bandgap Semiconductors through 2032

Apr 24, 2023, 12:45 ET
The "Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study identifies key growth opportunities and factors that will boost or restrain the market growth. With 2022 as the base year, the report estimates the market size and future growth prospects up to 2032. It follows a specific methodology that includes discussions with senior management of the WBG semiconductor ecosystem supported by secondary research.
The global wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor market is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the next 10 years as industries look for energy-efficient and high-performance electronics. This study focuses on SiC and GaN-based devices (SiC power, GaN power, and RF GaN semiconductor), which are gaining prominence across end-user industries due to their characteristics supporting high voltage, switching frequency, and efficiency.
The report analyzes WBG semiconductor growth potential in each end-user industry. With transformative Mega Trends, such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, and renewable electricity, gaining full steam, the study showcases how WBG semiconductors will support these trends. In addition, it analyzes the industry reshaping with vertical integration and the impact of the ongoing geopolitical chaos.
The report analyzes the market based on end-user, material, component, voltage ratings, and geography. It offers an in-depth analysis with segmentation by end-users, including automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, communications & IT, and energy & utility. The segmentation by voltage ratings includes less than 650 V, 650 V to 1700 V, and more than 1700 V. Segmentation by materials covers silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), and component type analysis is done for discrete and modules.
A few driving factors of the WBG semiconductor market are rising green energy demand, the transition of e-mobility from 400 V to 800 V battery systems, the miniaturization trend, and the need for high speed, power, performance, and efficiency in modern-day electronic devices.
The study identifies crystal defects in WBG substrates, relatively less technological maturity, electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) concerns with WBG, unfavorable geopolitical scenarios, and supply-demand imbalance as primary market restraints.
The study offers a regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets of:
- Americas: Includes North America (US and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Central and South America), and others, such as the Caribbean Islands Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including Russia
- Asia-Pacific (APAC): Countries on the western border of the Pacific Ocean, including those on the Indo-Chinese Peninsula and the Pacific Islands, as well as Central Asia
In addition, this report offers the following:
- Analysis of pricing trends in the WBG semiconductor market
- In-depth analysis of each end-user sector and WBG opportunity
- SiC and GaN penetration of the global semiconductor landscape
- Discussion of semiconductor wafer size evolution
- Comparison of WBG semiconductors with silicon
- Key market trend analysis includes vertical GaN development, evolution of transistor structure, green hydrogen economy, and emergence and potential of next-generation WBG technologies
- Analysis of SiC and GaN manufacturing value chain
- Key semiconductor initiatives worldwide and implications on the WBG semiconductor landscape
- Competitive analysis of key player market shares
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the WBG Semiconductor Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- WBG Semiconductors - Definition and Significance of GaN and SiC
- The Si Dilemma and the WBG Solution
- Differentiation between Silicon and WBG Semiconductors
- Properties and the Impact of WBG Devices on System Performance
- Composition of the WBG Semiconductor Market - 2022 and 2032
- Segmentation by End Users
- Segmentation by Voltage Rating
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- SiC and GaN Semiconductors - A Comparison
- SiC Manufacturing Value Chain
- GaN Manufacturing Value Chain
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Emerging Applications Employing WBG Semiconductors
- Penetration of SiC and GaN in the Global Semiconductor Landscape
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Semiconductor-focused Policies and Initiatives
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings
- Revenue Forecast by Component
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- WBG Semiconductors Enable Cost Savings
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitiveness of Major Companies
- Analysis of Competition
- Top Participants - Product and Application Highlights, 2022
3. Market Trends
- Trend 1: Semiconductor Wafer Size Evolution
- Trend 2: The Case of Diamond as a WBG Semiconductor
- Trend 3: Vertical GaN (GaN-on-GaN)
- Trend 4: Packaging Trends in WBG Semiconductors
- Trend 5: Move from Planar to Trench SiC Transistor Structures for Higher Power Density and Lower Conduction Resistance
4. Indian WBG Semiconductor Ecosystem
- Indian Electronics Ecosystem and the Demand for Chips
- The Indian Semiconductor Policy
- India WBG Semiconductor Ecosystem
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings
- Revenue Forecast by Component
- Forecast Analysis
- Typical Automotive SiC Supply Chain
- Automakers are Manufacturing and Designing Traction Inverters In-House
- 2023 Tesla Investor Day Presentation Takes the WBG Market by Storm
- SiC Compared to Si in EV Powertrain
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings
- Revenue Forecast by Component
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Electronics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings
- Revenue Forecast by Component
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Communication & IT
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings
- Revenue Forecast by Component
- Forecast Analysis
- 5G Deployments - State of Affairs, 2022
- Competitive Environment
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energy & Utility
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Ratings
- Revenue Forecast by Component
- Forecast Analysis
- WBG Semiconductors - Aiding in Enabling the Green Hydrogen Economy
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
10. WBG Semiconductors and Sustainability
- Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
- Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- STMicroelectronics
- Onsemi
- Infineon Technologies
- Navitas Semiconductor
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: GaN Devices in Power Electronic Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Boosting Profits through Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 4: Next-Generation Inspection and Metrology Techniques
- Growth Opportunity 5: Quality and Supply Security with Vertical Integration
- Growth Opportunity 6: Power Efficiency Legislations Across End-user Industries
- Growth Opportunity 7: Industry 4.0 and Automation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Infineon Technologies
- Navitas Semiconductor
- Onsemi
- STMicroelectronics
