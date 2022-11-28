Global Wide-Body Aircraft Market Analysis Report 2022: Surge in Air Cargo Post pandemic & Boost in e-Commerce have Been the Sole Silver Line Against a Cloudy Skyline - Forecast to 2041

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wide-Body Aircraft Market - 2022-2041 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Aircraft OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Forecast through 2041" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Wide-Body Aircraft Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis

The Global Wide-Body Aircraft market has been on a long recovery path following the devastation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020 which effectively grounded a majority of global, in-service wide-body fleet and accelerated the retirement of a large number of in-utilization quad-jets across carriers globally while also being responsible for the earlier than anticipated closure of the 747 and A380 production lines across both sides of the Atlantic.

The ongoing steady recovery in demand & activity levels across airlines globally has been steady as well as encouraging, especially for domestic travel, while international travel is still impacted and needs more time to recover to pre-pandemic levels amid challenging market conditions and mounting pressures on the sustainability front

The view from the supply side, however, is equally complex & challenging marked by supply chain disruptions, constraints and labor shortages with the situation being really acute for the engine manufacturers who are unable to ramp up engines production from the abysmally low levels reached during the pandemic.

The industry supply chains and the global aviation industrial base are still carving their way out of the pandemic blues & inflicted financial blows while battling rising input costs, surging inflation and rising interest rates environment with the scenario unlikely to ameliorate over near term. The recent resumption of 787 deliveries has come as a big relief for Boeing as well as its supply chain while the 777X program's certification & EIS have been further delayed.

The surge in global air cargo traffic following the pandemic & the boost in e-commerce globally has so far been the sole silver line against a cloudy skyline for the wide body OEMs & operators with both Airbus and Boeing trying to make the most of it with the launch of A350F and the 777-8F freighter aircrafts

Market Outlook, Trends & Challenges:

The aviation supplier base & supply chains need to effectively spring back into action resiliently while offsetting the severe cuts made during the pandemic and gear up rapidly for growth going forward with production ramp-ups likely for narrow-bodies over near term which are likely to peak again close to the pre-pandemic levels by mid to end of 2023.

The long-term industry fundamentals for narrow & wide-body aircrafts, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of deliveries of around 40,000+ new airplanes by the industry projected over the next two decades with the wide-bodies projected to account for around 18% of them in unit terms.

Additionally, sustainability challenges remain the top long term priority for commercial aviation with the industry required to go green and absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by focusing on sustainability and transitioning to sustainable power sources which will be most challenging for the wide-bodies

