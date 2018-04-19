Global Wide Format Printers Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wide Format Printers in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Ink Technologies: Aqueous, Latex, Solvent, and UV-Cured. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

- Canon Inc.

- Durst Group

- Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

- HP, Inc.

- Konica Minolta, Inc.



WIDE FORMAT PRINTERS MCP-1777 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization

Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing Communication

Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Entertainment and Healthcare Systems

Transportation, Manufacturing and Automotive

Education

Interior Decoration

Advertisement & Marketing

Photo Imaging

Architecture & Engineering

Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices

Unmatched Opportunities

Making Printing Easy and Affordable

Using Diverse Materials

Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to Adopt Wide Format Printing

Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing

Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business Ranked in Descending Order of Importance

Outlook

Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology

Aqueous Inks

Latex Inks

UV-Curable Inks

Solvent & Eco-solvent Inks

Competitive Landscape

An Oligopoly of Japanese and American Companies

Table 1: Global Wide Format Printers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Shipments for HP, Canon/Oce, Seiko Epson, Roland, Mimaki, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Wide Format Printers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for HP, Canon/Oce, Seiko Epson, Ricoh, Mimaki, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated

Table 3: Worldwide Production Printers Market by Leading Vendors (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Xerox, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Canon, HP, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Competition



2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS & TRENDS

Versatility is the Name of the Game

Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing

Industrial Inkjet

Packaging

Interior Décor

Textiles

Print Service Providers

Direct Mail

One-Pass Production Printing

Packaging

UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth

Advancements in Ink and Media

New Markets for Output Providers

Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth

Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries

Use of Less Printing Ink

Affordable Machines

Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink Usage

Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format Printers Market

Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto for Wide Format Printers

UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs in Signage and Display Applications

Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers

Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print Service Providers

Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital Printing Model

Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning and Personalization of Printed Materials

Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality

Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven by Expanding Scope of Applications

Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving Market Growth Challenges

Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic Printing Technology

Table 4: Global Digital Printing Market by Technology Type (2010, 2015, 2020 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Electrophotography and Inkjet Printing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising

Table 5: Worldwide Inkjet Printing Market by End-Use Application (2015 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Values for Advertising, Commercial, Labels, Packaging, Security, Transactional Print, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable

Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth

Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing

Table 6: Worldwide Digital Inkjet Industrial Printing Market by Product Type (2015 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Vendor Revenues for Inkjet Printers and Inks for Ceramics, Packaging, Printed Electronics, Textiles, and Other Industries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Digital Printing Systems

Digital Desktop Printing Systems

Digital Presses

Digital Copiers

Direct Imaging (DI) Presses

Advantages of Digital Printing

Digital Printer Types

Inkjet Printers

Consumables Used in Inkjet Printing Systems

Inkjet Inks

Inkjet Media

Electrophotographic/Laser Printers

Consumables Used in Electrophotographic Printing Systems

Toner

Electrophotographic Media

Wide Format Printers

Key Applications Areas

Classification of Wide Format Printers Based on Printing Technique

Roll-Fed Printers

Roll-to-Roll Processing Printers

Flatbed Digital Printers

True Flatbed Printers

Hybrid Flatbed Printers

Classification of Wide Format Printers Based on Ink Type

Solvent Ink

Eco-Solvent Ink

Latex Inkjet Printers

UV-Curable Ink Printers

Dye Sublimation Printers



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Fuji Xerox Introduces New Wide Format Printers

Epson Launches FX-2190II Series Printer

Durst Launches P5 Printing Platform

EFI Introduces EFI VUTEk® HS125 F4 and HS100 F4 Inkjet Presses

Agfa Introduces Anapurna H1650i LED Printer

HP Introduces HP DesignJet T1700

Epson Launches New Printers under WorkForce Wide-Format Printer Series

Fujifilm India Introduces Uvistar Hybrid 320

Canon Introduces New Large Format Printers

Ricoh Unveils RICOH Pro T7210 Wide Format Flatbed Printer

HP Luanches HP Latex 115 Printer

Canon Launches PROGRAF PRO-6000 Inkjet Printer

Agfa Launches Jeti Tauro H2500 LED

OKI Introduces Expands Teriostar Wide Format Printer Lineup

Canon India Introduces 10 New Large Format Printers in India

OKI Introduces ColorPainter E-64s Wide Format Printer

Agfa Unveils Jeti Ceres RTR3200 LED Printer

swissQprint Introduces Nyala 2 and Impala 2 Series of Wide Format Printers

Agfa Unveils Anapurna H3200i LED Wide Format Printer

Agfa Graphics Demonstrates Automation Feature for Jeti Tauro and Jeti Mira Printers

Roland DG Corporation Introduces VG-640/540 64" and 54" Printer/Cutters

Epson Launches SureColor P10000 Printer

Durst Introduces Rhotex 500 Large Format Printer

Canon Europe Introduces imagePROGRAF PRO Large Format Professional Inkjet Printers

HP Debuts HP PageWide Inkjet Printers for Small Business

Océ Arizona Introduces Océ Arizona Series Flatbed Printers

Gandy Digital Unveils Gandy Digital Fascin8tor Large Format Printer

Ricoh Launches Aqueous Resin Latex Ink for the Ricoh Pro L4100 Wide-format Printers

Epson Introduces SureColor Wide-format Screen Printers

Ricoh Launches Ricoh MP W7100SP, MP W8140SP Wide Format Multifunctional Printers

EFI Unveils EFI VUTEk HSr Roll-to-Roll Printer

Canon U.S.A. Unveils Océ ColorWave 810 and 910 Wide Format Color Printers

HP Unveils HP DesignJet T830 MFP and HP DesignJet T730 Printer

Konica Minolta Launches KIP 800 Wide Format Color Printer

HP Releases PageWide XL 8000 Large-Format Color and Monochrome Printer

Epson Introduces Four SureColor SC-P Wide-format Printers

Mimaki USA Unveils TS300P 77-inch wide Roll-to-Roll Production Dye Sublimation Printer

HP Releases HP Latex and Scitex Wide-format Graphics Printers

EFI Debuts Vutek HSr Pro 3.2m wide Roll-to-Roll Printer

Gandy Digital Releases Gandy Digital Gladi8tor UV Flatbed Inkjet Printer

Canon Europe Launches imagePROGRAF iPF830, iPF840 and iPF850 Large Format Printers

HP Introduces HP PageWide XL Printers Portfolio

Canon Europe Unveils imagePROGRAF iPF670 and imagePROGRAF iPF770



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fujifilm and Xerox to Merge

Epson Electronics America and Epson America to Merge

Ricoh and EFI Sign Reseller Agreement

The PDI Group's Trans-Optique to Merge Large Format Printing Operations with Imagerie and LVP.ca

Bencis Capital Partners, Gimv-XL to Divest XBC, Xeikon to Flint Group

OKI Data Corporation Completes Takeover of Seiko I Infotech's Wide-format Printer Business

Ricoh Americas Inks Reseller Agreement with Mimaki USA for Wide-format Printers

EFI Inks Contract with SpeedPro Imaging for Wide Format Inkjet Printers



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Océ-Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands)

Durst Group (Italy)

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (USA)

HP, Inc. (USA)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Roland DG Corporation (Japan)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Xerox Corporation (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Ink Technology

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers by Ink Technology - Aqueous, Latex, Solvent, and UV-Cured Ink Printers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Wide Format Printers by Ink Technology - Aqueous, Latex, Solvent, and UV-Cured Ink Printers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Wide Format Printers by Ink Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Aqueous, Latex, Solvent, and UV-Cured Ink Printers Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Digital Wide Format Printing a Key Enabler for Reviving Sagging Fortunes of US Printing Industry

In-house Printing Plants Harness Wide Format Printing to Sustain Profitability

Digital Textile Printing Market: Strong Growth in Store

Strong Competition Brewing in the US Wide Format Printing Market

Top Three Vendors Dominate the US Wide Format Printers Market

Table 13: US Wide Format Printers Market by Leading Vendors (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for HP, Canon, Epson, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: US Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

European Printer Manufacturers Foray into Digital Printing to Adapt to Changing Business Dynamics

Digital Printing Technologies Makes Major Inroads into Multifarious End-use Application Areas

Table 20: Western Europe Digital Printers Market by Major End-use Applications (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of A4 Impression Volumes for Promotional, Publishing, Transactional, General Office, Packaging, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Textile Printing: Strong Growth Potential

Growing Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing

Printing Ink Manufacturers Marked by Strong Wave of Consolidation and Innovation

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: French Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: German Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Durst Group - A Key Italian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: UK Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Spanish Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Russian Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Wide Format Printers Gaining Popularity

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Production Printing and Digital Textile Printing Markets in China

Table 41: Chinese Production Printing Market by Major End-use Applications (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of A4 Impression Volumes for Promotional, Publishing, General Office, Transaction, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Vendors and International OEMs Compete for a Slice of Domestic and Regional Wide Format Printer Markets

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Chinese Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India - Highly Potent Market for Wide Format Printers

Competition

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Indian Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 48: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Latin American Historic Review for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wide Format Printers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 51: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Brazilian Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 53: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Wide Format Printers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 77) The United States (21) Canada (1) Japan (17) Europe (18) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (4) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

