Global Wide Format Printers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Profiles of 45 Key Companies

The "Wide Format Printers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wide Format Printers in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Ink Technologies:
- Aqueous
- Latex
- Solvent
- UV-Cured
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)
- Canon Inc. (Japan)
- Oc-Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Durst Group (Italy)
- Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (USA)
- HP, Inc. (USA)
- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)
- Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)
- Roland DG Corporation (Japan)
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)
- Xerox Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization
Wide Format Prints
A Compelling Platform for Marketing Communication
Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool
Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers
Entertainment and Healthcare Systems
Transportation, Manufacturing and Automotive
Education
Interior Decoration
Advertisement & Marketing
Photo Imaging
Architecture & Engineering
Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices
Unmatched Opportunities
Making Printing Easy and Affordable
Using Diverse Materials
Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to Adopt Wide Format Printing
Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing
Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business Ranked in Descending Order of Importance
Outlook
Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology
Aqueous Inks
Latex Inks
UV-Curable Inks
Solvent & Eco-solvent Inks
Competitive Landscape
An Oligopoly of Japanese and American Companies
Global Wide Format Printers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Shipments for HP, Canon/Oce, Seiko Epson, Roland, Mimaki, and Others
Global Wide Format Printers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for HP, Canon/Oce, Seiko Epson, Ricoh, Mimaki, and Others
Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated
Worldwide Production Printers Market by Leading Vendors (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Xerox, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Canon, HP, and Others
Increasing Competition
2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS & TRENDS
Versatility is the Name of the Game
Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing
Industrial Inkjet
Packaging
Interior Dcor
Textiles
Print Service Providers
Direct Mail
One-Pass Production Printing
Packaging
UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth
Advancements in Ink and Media
New Markets for Output Providers
Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth
Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries
Use of Less Printing Ink
Affordable Machines
Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink Usage
Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format Printers Market
Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto for Wide Format Printers
UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs in Signage and Display Applications
Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers
Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print Service Providers
Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital Printing Model
Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning and Personalization of Printed Materials
Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality
Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven by Expanding Scope of Applications
Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving Market Growth Challenges
Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic Printing Technology
Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising
High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable
Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth
Industrial Printing
An Emerging Market for Digital Printing
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Digital Printing Systems
Digital Desktop Printing Systems
Digital Presses
Digital Copiers
Direct Imaging (DI) Presses
Advantages of Digital Printing
Digital Printer Types
Inkjet Printers
Consumables Used in Inkjet Printing Systems
Inkjet Inks
Inkjet Media
Electrophotographic/Laser Printers
Consumables Used in Electrophotographic Printing Systems
Toner
Electrophotographic Media
Wide Format Printers
Key Applications Areas
Classification of Wide Format Printers Based on Printing Technique
Roll-Fed Printers
Roll-to-Roll Processing Printers
Flatbed Digital Printers
True Flatbed Printers
Hybrid Flatbed Printers
Classification of Wide Format Printers Based on Ink Type
Solvent Ink
Eco-Solvent Ink
Latex Inkjet Printers
UV-Curable Ink Printers
Dye Sublimation Printers
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Fuji Xerox Introduces New Wide Format Printers
Epson Launches FX-2190II Series Printer
Durst Launches P5 Printing Platform
EFI Introduces EFI VUTEk HS125 F4 and HS100 F4 Inkjet Presses
Agfa Introduces Anapurna H1650i LED Printer
HP Introduces HP DesignJet T1700
Epson Launches New Printers under WorkForce Wide-Format Printer Series
Fujifilm India Introduces Uvistar Hybrid 320
Canon Introduces New Large Format Printers
Ricoh Unveils RICOH Pro T7210 Wide Format Flatbed Printer
HP Luanches HP Latex 115 Printer
Canon Launches PROGRAF PRO-6000 Inkjet Printer
Agfa Launches Jeti Tauro H2500 LED
OKI Introduces Expands Teriostar Wide Format Printer Lineup
Canon India Introduces 10 New Large Format Printers in India
OKI Introduces ColorPainter E-64s Wide Format Printer
Agfa Unveils Jeti Ceres RTR3200 LED Printer
swissQprint Introduces Nyala 2 and Impala 2 Series of Wide Format Printers
Agfa Unveils Anapurna H3200i LED Wide Format Printer
Agfa Graphics Demonstrates Automation Feature for Jeti Tauro and Jeti Mira Printers
Roland DG Corporation Introduces VG-640/540 64 and 54 Printer/Cutters
Epson Launches SureColor P10000 Printer
Durst Introduces Rhotex 500 Large Format Printer
Canon Europe Introduces imagePROGRAF PRO Large Format Professional Inkjet Printers
HP Debuts HP PageWide Inkjet Printers for Small Business
Oc Arizona Introduces Oc Arizona Series Flatbed Printers
Gandy Digital Unveils Gandy Digital Fascin8tor Large Format Printer
Ricoh Launches Aqueous Resin Latex Ink for the Ricoh Pro L4100 Wide-format Printers
Epson Introduces SureColor Wide-format Screen Printers
Ricoh Launches Ricoh MP W7100SP, MP W8140SP Wide Format Multifunctional Printers
EFI Unveils EFI VUTEk HSr Roll-to-Roll Printer
Canon U.S.A. Unveils Oc ColorWave 810 and 910 Wide Format Color Printers
HP Unveils HP DesignJet T830 MFP and HP DesignJet T730 Printer
Konica Minolta Launches KIP 800 Wide Format Color Printer
HP Releases PageWide XL 8000 Large-Format Color and Monochrome Printer
Epson Introduces Four SureColor SC-P Wide-format Printers
Mimaki USA Unveils TS300P 77-inch wide Roll-to-Roll Production Dye Sublimation Printer
HP Releases HP Latex and Scitex Wide-format Graphics Printers
EFI Debuts Vutek HSr Pro 3.2m wide Roll-to-Roll Printer
Gandy Digital Releases Gandy Digital Gladi8tor UV Flatbed Inkjet Printer
Canon Europe Launches imagePROGRAF iPF830, iPF840 and iPF850 Large Format Printers
HP Introduces HP PageWide XL Printers Portfolio
Canon Europe Unveils imagePROGRAF iPF670 and imagePROGRAF iPF770
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fujifilm and Xerox to Merge
Epson Electronics America and Epson America to Merge
Ricoh and EFI Sign Reseller Agreement
The PDI Group's Trans-Optique to Merge Large Format Printing Operations with Imagerie and LVP.ca
Bencis Capital Partners, Gimv-XL to Divest XBC, Xeikon to Flint Group
OKI Data Corporation Completes Takeover of Seiko I Infotech's Wide-format Printer Business
Ricoh Americas Inks Reseller Agreement with Mimaki USA for Wide-format Printers
EFI Inks Contract with SpeedPro Imaging for Wide Format Inkjet Printers
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 77)
- The United States (21)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (17)
- Europe (18)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (4)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
