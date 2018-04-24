Global Wide Format Printers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Profiles of 45 Key Companies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wide Format Printers in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Ink Technologies:

Aqueous

Latex

Solvent

UV-Cured

The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agfa-Gevaert N.V. ( Belgium )

) Canon Inc. ( Japan )

) Oc-Technologies B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Durst Group ( Italy )

) Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ( USA )

) HP, Inc. ( USA )

) Konica Minolta, Inc. ( Japan )

) Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Ricoh Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Roland DG Corporation ( Japan )

) Seiko Epson Corporation ( Japan )

) Xerox Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization

Wide Format Prints

A Compelling Platform for Marketing Communication

Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Entertainment and Healthcare Systems

Transportation, Manufacturing and Automotive

Education

Interior Decoration

Advertisement & Marketing

Photo Imaging

Architecture & Engineering

Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices

Unmatched Opportunities

Making Printing Easy and Affordable

Using Diverse Materials

Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to Adopt Wide Format Printing

Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing

Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business Ranked in Descending Order of Importance

Outlook

Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology

Aqueous Inks

Latex Inks

UV-Curable Inks

Solvent & Eco-solvent Inks

Competitive Landscape

An Oligopoly of Japanese and American Companies

Global Wide Format Printers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Shipments for HP, Canon/Oce, Seiko Epson, Roland, Mimaki, and Others

Global Wide Format Printers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for HP, Canon/Oce, Seiko Epson, Ricoh, Mimaki, and Others

Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated

Worldwide Production Printers Market by Leading Vendors (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Xerox, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Canon, HP, and Others

Increasing Competition



2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS & TRENDS

Versatility is the Name of the Game

Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing

Industrial Inkjet

Packaging

Interior Dcor

Textiles

Print Service Providers

Direct Mail

One-Pass Production Printing

Packaging

UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth

Advancements in Ink and Media

New Markets for Output Providers

Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth

Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries

Use of Less Printing Ink

Affordable Machines

Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink Usage

Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format Printers Market

Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto for Wide Format Printers

UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs in Signage and Display Applications

Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers

Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print Service Providers

Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital Printing Model

Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning and Personalization of Printed Materials

Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality

Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven by Expanding Scope of Applications

Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving Market Growth Challenges

Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic Printing Technology

Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising

High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable

Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth

Industrial Printing

An Emerging Market for Digital Printing



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Digital Printing Systems

Digital Desktop Printing Systems

Digital Presses

Digital Copiers

Direct Imaging (DI) Presses

Advantages of Digital Printing

Digital Printer Types

Inkjet Printers

Consumables Used in Inkjet Printing Systems

Inkjet Inks

Inkjet Media

Electrophotographic/Laser Printers

Consumables Used in Electrophotographic Printing Systems

Toner

Electrophotographic Media

Wide Format Printers

Key Applications Areas

Classification of Wide Format Printers Based on Printing Technique

Roll-Fed Printers

Roll-to-Roll Processing Printers

Flatbed Digital Printers

True Flatbed Printers

Hybrid Flatbed Printers

Classification of Wide Format Printers Based on Ink Type

Solvent Ink

Eco-Solvent Ink

Latex Inkjet Printers

UV-Curable Ink Printers

Dye Sublimation Printers



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Fuji Xerox Introduces New Wide Format Printers

Epson Launches FX-2190II Series Printer

Durst Launches P5 Printing Platform

EFI Introduces EFI VUTEk HS125 F4 and HS100 F4 Inkjet Presses

Agfa Introduces Anapurna H1650i LED Printer

HP Introduces HP DesignJet T1700

Epson Launches New Printers under WorkForce Wide-Format Printer Series

Fujifilm India Introduces Uvistar Hybrid 320

Canon Introduces New Large Format Printers

Ricoh Unveils RICOH Pro T7210 Wide Format Flatbed Printer

HP Luanches HP Latex 115 Printer

Canon Launches PROGRAF PRO-6000 Inkjet Printer

Agfa Launches Jeti Tauro H2500 LED

OKI Introduces Expands Teriostar Wide Format Printer Lineup

Canon India Introduces 10 New Large Format Printers in India

OKI Introduces ColorPainter E-64s Wide Format Printer

Agfa Unveils Jeti Ceres RTR3200 LED Printer

swissQprint Introduces Nyala 2 and Impala 2 Series of Wide Format Printers

Agfa Unveils Anapurna H3200i LED Wide Format Printer

Agfa Graphics Demonstrates Automation Feature for Jeti Tauro and Jeti Mira Printers

Roland DG Corporation Introduces VG-640/540 64 and 54 Printer/Cutters

Epson Launches SureColor P10000 Printer

Durst Introduces Rhotex 500 Large Format Printer

Canon Europe Introduces imagePROGRAF PRO Large Format Professional Inkjet Printers

HP Debuts HP PageWide Inkjet Printers for Small Business

Oc Arizona Introduces Oc Arizona Series Flatbed Printers

Gandy Digital Unveils Gandy Digital Fascin8tor Large Format Printer

Ricoh Launches Aqueous Resin Latex Ink for the Ricoh Pro L4100 Wide-format Printers

Epson Introduces SureColor Wide-format Screen Printers

Ricoh Launches Ricoh MP W7100SP, MP W8140SP Wide Format Multifunctional Printers

EFI Unveils EFI VUTEk HSr Roll-to-Roll Printer

Canon U.S.A. Unveils Oc ColorWave 810 and 910 Wide Format Color Printers

HP Unveils HP DesignJet T830 MFP and HP DesignJet T730 Printer

Konica Minolta Launches KIP 800 Wide Format Color Printer

HP Releases PageWide XL 8000 Large-Format Color and Monochrome Printer

Epson Introduces Four SureColor SC-P Wide-format Printers

Mimaki USA Unveils TS300P 77-inch wide Roll-to-Roll Production Dye Sublimation Printer

HP Releases HP Latex and Scitex Wide-format Graphics Printers

EFI Debuts Vutek HSr Pro 3.2m wide Roll-to-Roll Printer

Gandy Digital Releases Gandy Digital Gladi8tor UV Flatbed Inkjet Printer

Canon Europe Launches imagePROGRAF iPF830, iPF840 and iPF850 Large Format Printers

HP Introduces HP PageWide XL Printers Portfolio

Canon Europe Unveils imagePROGRAF iPF670 and imagePROGRAF iPF770



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fujifilm and Xerox to Merge

Epson Electronics America and Epson America to Merge

Ricoh and EFI Sign Reseller Agreement

The PDI Group's Trans-Optique to Merge Large Format Printing Operations with Imagerie and LVP.ca

Bencis Capital Partners, Gimv-XL to Divest XBC, Xeikon to Flint Group

OKI Data Corporation Completes Takeover of Seiko I Infotech's Wide-format Printer Business

Ricoh Americas Inks Reseller Agreement with Mimaki USA for Wide-format Printers

EFI Inks Contract with SpeedPro Imaging for Wide Format Inkjet Printers



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 77)

The United States (21)

(21) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (17)

(17) Europe (18)

(18) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

(Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

