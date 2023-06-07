Global Wide Format Printers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth

07 Jun, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wide Format Printers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wide Format Printers estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvent segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Wide Format Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Canon Inc.
- Electronics for Imaging Inc.
- HP, Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Oce-Technologies B.V.
- Ricoh Company, Ltd.
- Roland DG Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Xerox Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recent Market Activity
- Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization
- Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing Communication
- Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool
- Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers
- Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices
- Unmatched Opportunities
- Making Printing Easy and Affordable
- Using Diverse Materials
- Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to Adopt Wide Format Printing
- Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing
- Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business Ranked in Descending Order of Importance
- Outlook
- Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated
- Wide Format Printers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Versatility is the Name of the Game
- Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing
- UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth
- Advancements in Ink and Media
- New Markets for Output Providers
- Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth
- Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries
- Use of Less Printing Ink
- Affordable Machines
- Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink Usage
- Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format Printers Market
- Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto for Wide Format Printers
- UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs in Signage and Display Applications
- Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers
- Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print Service Providers
- Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital Printing Model
- Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning and Personalization of Printed Materials
- Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality
- Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven by Expanding Scope of Applications
- Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving Market Growth Challenges
- Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic Printing Technology
- Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising
- High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable
- Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth
- Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
