Global Widget adds new CBD topicals to its popular Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script brands, staying ahead of trends

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, LLC, a Florida-based manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, is introducing the newest products in its CBD topical line across two of its brands — Hemp Bombs CBD Hand + Body Lotion and Nature's Script Heat Relief Spray.

"Even after significantly increasing our CBD topical product offerings in 2019, customers demand more skin care products," said Kevin Collins, co-CEO and co-founder of Global Widget, LLC. "As the leader in premium hemp-derived CBD products, we always stay out in front of the industry trends. You can anticipate more of our CBD topicals debuting later this year."

In the growing CBD industry, users are proactively trying to get the most out of their health and well-being. A recent survey by Global Widget showed that nearly 70% of customers surveyed use CBD products daily. According to statistics from Allied Market Research, CBD skin care sales were estimated at more than $736 million in 2019, with the market rising to an estimated $3.48 billion by 2026.

Hemp Bombs CBD Hand + Body Lotion, made with high-quality, moisturizing ingredients, is available in a 1.7-ounce bottle and contains 125 mg of CBD per bottle. For more information on ingredients, consumers can visit https://hempbombs.com/product/cbd-body-lotion/.

Nature's Script CBD Heat Relief Spray is available in a 2-ounce spray bottle containing 125 mg of CBD per bottle. The spray can be used to target specific areas for aches, strains, and muscle pains. For additional details visit https://naturesscript.com/product/cbd-heat-relief-spray/.

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that leads to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and well-being. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

