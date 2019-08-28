Global Widget brings focus to quality and compliance in the CBD Industry with appointment of a chief regulatory, compliance and safety officer

In what is largely considered an unregulated yet booming industry, today's announcement marks Global Widget's continued investment in and focus on the compliance, quality and purity of its products, which include CBD edibles, topicals, e-liquids, and oils. It also signals the company's commitment to preparing for and staying ahead of the upcoming Food and Drug Administration's regulatory and compliance guidance expected later this fall.

"We recognize the need for consumers to be able to trust the purity and safety of the CBD products that they and their families are using," said Kevin Collins, CEO and co-founder of Global Widget. "Margaret will lead our compliance team to continue to ensure the integrity and quality of all products."

Global Widget is one of the largest, fastest-growing industrial hemp-based product manufacturers and distributors in the country and is establishing a five-point lab testing program that includes in-house and third-party testing throughout the life cycle of every product.

Serving as Global Widget's chief compliance officer, Richardson will be responsible for the compliance of the company's products with all federal, state, and local statutes. Additionally, she will continue to monitor the FDA's categorization of CBD and various state and local ordinances related to the sale and labeling of CBD in the United States and globally. Following passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the regulated production of industrial hemp in the United States, the FDA is in the process of informing the regulatory path forward for the industry.

"We fully support the FDA's efforts to regulate CBD products," Richardson said. "We are dedicated at Global Widget to cultivating a culture and commitment that aligns with the FDA's objectives of product purity, quality, safety and efficacy."

Richardson brings more than 25 years of regulatory and compliance experience in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. She has led quality and compliance groups from product development through product launch in technologies associated with tablets, capsules, liquids, creams and ointments, and transdermal patches.

To learn more about Global Widget's commitment to quality and compliance, visit our website at www.globalwidget.com.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and unique distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With one of the largest facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our in-house extraction, formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5083 | joe.a@globalwidget.com

SOURCE Global Widget

Related Links

global-widget.com

