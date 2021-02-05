Global Widget Completes 'Million Dollar CBD Pet Product Giveaway' to Help Local Shelters Care for Sheltered Animals

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget™, the manufacturer and distributor of premium CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™ for pets, announced today the donation of over $1 million worth of CBD pet products to local shelters to help dogs and cats they take in stay calm and adjust to their surroundings, improving their chances of adoption.

The company, which rebranded its CBD pet division last year to Perfect Paws Hemp, has donated CBD tincture oils, CBD dog chews and CBD pet shampoo to 16 Tampa Bay-area animal shelters and humane societies. Interest in the adoption of pets has soared recently because of the pandemic, and shelters are doing their best to manage the stress of keeping up with the demand.

"As a CBD manufacturer, we've reached out to local shelters to see if we can help alleviate some of that stress," said Global Widget's co-founder, Kevin Collins. "It seems our CBD pet products have found the perfect home in our Bay-area shelters because of CBD's ability to help calm pets in new environments or high-anxiety situations."

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Tampa, and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg, Florida, were among the shelters that received donations.

Glen Hatchell, CPDT-KA, Behavior and Enrichment Manager at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said, "A lot of animals struggle with this environment at first. So, I'm always looking for new ways we can safely help them remain calm until they can see that this is a good place for them. If I can help them remain calm, it helps them get adopted more quickly."

"We've had great success with it," said Scott Daly, executive director of Pet Pal Animal Shelter, referring to CBD oil for pets. "I usually give it to our dogs when they first come in. It can be a stressful environment."

All animals have endocannabinoid systems that maintain the same functions as humans. CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in hemp, has been observed to work within that system to promote calmness and relaxation.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind the iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp for pets, as well as the immunity support brand Defense Boost. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and about 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

