Global Widget continues growing its portfolio of brands with its first Delta-8 THC brand, Mystic Labs™

"Delta-8 is one of the most popular cannabinoids being utilized alongside CBD products," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "As our experience and reputation shows from manufacturing award-winning, industry-leading CBD products, we are more than capable of manufacturing reliable and safe Delta-8 products under our new Mystic Labs brand."

The Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) and ASD Market Week trade shows earlier this year both showcased Mystic Labs for the first time, and the brand is already available to retailers, distributors and consumers nationwide.

"We have received tremendous feedback from our distribution and retail partners," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales at Global Widget. "The majority of our distributors have seen an increase in their CBD gummies sales because of the hype around Delta-8 products. There is a renewed focus on the hemp category and stores are capitalizing on the consumer demand."

All Mystic Labs products are crafted and manufactured in-house at Global Widget's 100,000-square-foot manufacturing space.

"We oversee the entire process from raw material verification to packaging, shipping and marketing so that our customers can have the utmost confidence in our Delta-8 products," said Gillen. "Our commitment to compliance and safety is reflected in our use of Current Good Manufacturing Processes (cGMP) and operating in an FDA-registered facility."

The Mystic Labs product line includes:

Delta-8 gummies available in 10 flavors and featuring 25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Delta-8 tincture oil available in Wicked Grapefruit flavor

Delta-8 vapes available in Wicked Grapefruit, Blueberry Bliss and Atomic Apple flavors

The Trifecta series – mixed berry-flavored gummies and shot with Kratom, Delta-8 and CBD

For more information about our commitment to providing the highest quality Delta-8 products and to learn more about partnering with Mystic Labs, visit www.mysticlabsd8.com/delta-8-wholesale.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script, and the wellness brand Defense Boost. With more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and about 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://www.globalwidget.com.

