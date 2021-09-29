Global Widget debuting new Hemp Bombs gummies flavors, launching new brands at 2021 NACS Show in Chicago, Oct. 6-8

"It's one of the largest shows in the convenience industry and we are excited to showcase our newest products and brands to retailers and distributors at NACS," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales for Global Widget. "As the CBD category leader, we look to rapidly gain market share in other convenience categories outside of CBD. Retailers recognize our proven go-to-market strategy and count on us to bring products to retail that meet consumer demand."

New products being launched at the 2021 NACS Show include:

Hemp Bombs: Gummies featuring mango, mixed berry and peach flavors

Mystic Labs™: MIT 150 Mitragyna speciosa extract shot

150 Mitragyna speciosa extract shot hyper brain iQ™: 8-count and 30-count gummies and capsules featuring a proprietary nootropic formula

Also at NACS, retailers will see Global Widget's newest health and wellness brand, Forever Well Nutrition™, developed in partnership with America's Personal Trainer™, Tony Little. The Forever Well Nutrition line will launch with five varieties of gummies:

Glow Well: featuring biotin, hydrolyzed collagen and vitamin E in a strawberry flavor

Focus Well: featuring ginseng, taurine, L-Theanine and several B and C vitamins in a peach flavor

Sleep Well: featuring melatonin, L-Theanine, lemon balm, chamomile and Passiflora in a blueberry flavor

Energy Well: featuring apple cider vinegar, vitamin B-12, beetroot powder and pomegranate powder in an apple flavor

Immune Well: featuring elderberry, echinacea, vitamins C and D and zinc in a mixed berry flavor

"Our 347 employees include in-house formulation, research and development, quality, compliance, manufacturing and distribution teams. All our products are made in-house, are independently third-party lab tested and meet the highest standards for quality and taste," said Gillen. "Retailers provide tremendous feedback on our products. Their feedback is essential for Global Widget's continued product innovation."

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

