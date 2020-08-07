Global Widget Launches New CBD White Label & Raw Materials Division as A One-Stop Shop 'for Everything CBD'

"This is a value-add solution that distributors and retailers have been asking for," said Chad Levitt, Vice President of White Label & Bulk Ingredients for GWCBD. "We're taking our companywide commitment to compliance, Good Manufacturing Practices, and science-based R&D development — along with everything we have learned from creating our own successful products — and are providing that expertise to white label customers."

GWCBD offers industrial hemp-derived CBD edibles, topicals, tinctures and pet products, as well as bulk CBD ingredients.

Levitt, who previously served as Chief Commercial Officer for Mile High Labs in Colorado, leads a new GWCBD team consisting of five experienced CBD white label sales specialists. The company currently employs 175 team members working in its three Tampa facilities.

Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget, said the company's latest white label and raw ingredient offerings have been years in the making.

"Over the last two years, we have built a huge foundation," Collins said. "We now have a 50,000 square-foot facility for manufacturing with in-house lab testing capabilities. We have a 15,000 square-foot facility for extraction, and another 50,000 square-foot facility for distribution. We're looking to be the premier supplier and one-stop shop for everything CBD."

Levitt added: "To see this much vertical integration in one place is what's really going to set us apart in the market."

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of industrial hemp-derived CBD products, and the powerhouse behind the iconic Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp brands. Founded in 2016, Global Widget remains committed to revolutionizing the CBD industry through unrivaled transparency, rigorous adherence to current Good Manufacturing Practices and strict compliance standards, and extensive quality control processes — from extraction to finished product. With our 110,000 square feet of facility space and state-of-the-art technology, we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience to wholesalers, retailers and consumers. We provide CBD education and expert marketing support, and offer white label, private label and bulk services. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

