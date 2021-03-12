Global Widget One of the First CBD Companies to Receive a State License to Sell CBD Products in Iowa

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget™, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™, announces it is one of the first CBD companies to receive the required license to distribute its CBD products to retail and wholesale partners in the state of Iowa, emphasizing its leadership in the industry.

"As a manufacturer and distributor of reputable and iconic brands, we continue to work with state legislative bodies on guidelines and regulations and are excited to see Iowa become the latest state to work with retailers and manufacturers to allow the sale of CBD products," said Margaret Richardson, Chief Compliance and Legal Officer for Global Widget.

Iowa's Department of Inspections & Appels (DIA) is responsible for the regulation of consumable hemp products, including registration. Although registration has been available and sales were permitted beginning March 3, 2021, sales of products may not commence until DIA approves a manufacturer's or retailer's registration. Global Widget was one of the first in line and has already received the required license, proving its continued commitment to being a leader in the CBD industry.

Global Widget's Hemp Bombs brand is the top-selling brand throughout the country in the convenience store space, according to industry data from SPINS, LLC.

"As an associate member of FUELIowa, we look forward to working with their members along with other wholesalers and retailers in Iowa to help them bring CBD products into their locations," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales for Global Widget. "With Iowa opening up we have an opportunity to quickly expand our national retail footprint in a key market. There are a lot of independents and chains located in Iowa that have been patiently waiting on legislation to allow the selling of consumable CBD products."

In addition to registering, CBD manufacturers have to meet all state guidelines for packaging and labeling requirements, independent accredited lab testing and provide necessary certificate of analysis (COA) for products they want to sell.

Retailers must also register to sell CBD products in the state and can visit https://dia.iowa.gov/consumable-hemp for all the details.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind the iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp for pets, as well as the immunity support brand Defense Boost. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and about 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

