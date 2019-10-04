Global Widget to Bring Premium Hemp-Derived CBD Products to Fitness Industry at FIBO USA 2019 in Miami, Oct. 17-19

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget LLC, the Tampa, Florida-based manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, today announced it will bring its popular product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp for pets to FIBO USA, a fitness industry summit, education program, and festival, Oct. 17-19 in Miami Beach. This is the first time FIBO has included a CBD manufacturer and distributor as an exhibitor.

"As CBD products have become popular with athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and gyms around the country, consumers want to make sure the products they use come from an experienced, reputable, and trusted industry leader," says Vince Gillen, vice president of sales for Global Widget. "Athletes are looking for plant-based products rather than relying on traditional forms of medication."

Global Widget will be featured in booth #527 showcasing its products, including CBD pain rub, CBD oils, CBD patches, and CBD edibles, such as gummies. The company has sold more than 50 million gummies since it began in 2016. Pure Paws Hemp features CBD dog biscuits, CBD paw butter, CBD pet shampoo, and CBD pet oils, including its CBD cat oil — one of the only CBD products in the market exclusively for cats.

FIBO USA 2019 will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, with exhibitors available to visit Thursday, Oct. 17 until Saturday, Oct. 19.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5083 | joe.a@globalwidget.com

SOURCE Global Widget

Related Links

global-widget.com

