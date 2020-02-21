Global Widget's CBD University Podcast surpasses 5,000 downloads in first three months, answering today's need for quality CBD education

"Our podcast has been essential in educating consumers and the retail industry on all things CBD," said John King, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Marketing Operations for Global Widget. "Thousands of companies have tried to enter the industry just in the past year, yet we continue to lead by providing not only premium hemp-derived CBD products but also valuable education to consumers, wholesalers and retailers."

Edison Research estimates that nearly a third of Americans enjoy listening to a podcast at least once a month. The average podcast, recent statistics say, racks up almost 150 downloads in the first 30 days. With over 5,000 downloads in the first several months, Global Widget's CBD University Podcast has far surpassed that, indicating there is a demand for CBD education among various audiences.

The podcast featured industry leaders, such as highly regarded cannabis attorney and advocate Rod Kight, retailers who have entered the CBD marketplace and members of Global Widget's in-house quality and compliance, sales, product marketing and leadership teams.

"Listeners and viewers can continue to count on us to provide the latest industry news, emerging trends and new product announcements," King said. "We continue to seek customer feedback, hoping to add new features to the show that will help folks make the right choice when using CBD products for themselves and their pets or when considering CBD partnerships."

New episodes of the CBD University Podcast are published weekly. For more details on the podcast, visit https://global-widget.com/podcast/.

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines: Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities to reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

