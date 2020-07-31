Global Widget's Chief Compliance Officer named one of Tampa Bay area's Top Corporate Counsel

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Richardson, Chief Compliance Officer at Global Widget, LLC, has been named one the 2020 Top Corporate Counsel honorees by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Global Widget is the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™ for pets.

"The quality and compliance of our products with all local, state and national regulations and guidelines is our No. 1 priority," says Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "This award highlights the ongoing effort of Margaret and her team to ensure the safety of our customers and provide our wholesale and retail partners with all the materials and education they need in a changing regulatory environment."

Richardson joined Global Widget in 2019 as Vice President of Regulatory, Compliance and Safety. In her role, Richardson oversees a team of in-house safety, quality and compliance members who ensure that all products, processes and people adhere to all regulations, labeling requirements and safety guidelines. Her team also works with a federally accredited independent third-party lab to provide transparency through published lab results for consumers and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for wholesale and retail partners.

Along with other honorees, Richardson will be presented her award during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

For more information on Global Widget's commitment to leading the CBD industry in quality and compliance, visit https://partners.globalwidget.com/company/.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of industrial hemp-derived CBD products, and the powerhouse behind the iconic Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp brands. Founded in 2016, Global Widget remains committed to revolutionizing the CBD industry through unrivaled transparency, rigorous adherence to current Good Manufacturing Practices and strict compliance standards, and extensive quality control processes — from extraction to finished product. With our 110,000 square feet of facility space and state-of-the-art technology, we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience to wholesalers, retailers and consumers. We provide CBD education and expert marketing support, and offer white label, private label and bulk services. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

