Global Widget's CPG & CBD University Podcast Named Podcast of the Year in PR Daily's Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards

"Since the launch of our podcast, it has been our mission to educate consumers, retailers and distributors on everything CBD, health and wellness," said Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager at Global Widget and host of the CPG & CBD University Podcast. "In an evolving industry, it is essential our audience has the latest regulatory, scientific research and product news, along with insights from leaders in the industry."

The CPG & CBD University Podcast has published 88 episodes since its launch. Statistics from its publishing platform, Libsyn, show that the podcast has over 125,000 downloads. Full video episodes of the podcast are available on Global Widget's YouTube Channel.

Guests from the United Kingdom, Mexico, Chile and all across the U.S. have appeared on the podcast, including:

Nikki Fried , State of Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services on episode 67.

, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services on episode 67. Holly Bell , Director of Cannabis, State of Florida on episode 44.

, Director of Cannabis, on episode 44. Michael Patterson , CEO, U.S. Cannabis Pharmaceutical and Research, most recently on episode 86.

, CEO, U.S. Cannabis Pharmaceutical and Research, most recently on episode 86. Greer Deal , Director of Global Regulatory Services in the U.K., and Dr. Rafe Bundy , consultant for Global Regulatory Services on episode 68.

The CBD University Podcast evolved into the CPG & CBD University Podcast on episode 78 as Global Widget continues to evolve its operations to incorporate more in-house and private label health and wellness brands along with CBD brands.

According to the awards selection committee, "The CBD University Podcast (now known as the CPG & CBD University Podcast) features guests from around the world explaining the intricacies of CBD policies and use. It won first place in the 'Podcast' category of PR Daily's 2021 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards."

The CPG & CBD University Podcast is published weekly on major podcast platforms and YouTube.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and about 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

