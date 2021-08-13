Global Widget's Hemp Bombs® Botanical Blend CBD Gummies named 2021 Convenience Store News Best New Product

"This is a great honor for our in-house teams who are committed to manufacturing and distributing the best-tasting, premium formulated gummies available," said Global Widget co-founder Kevin Collins. "Everything we do, we do in-house, from formulation to manufacturing, marketing, sales and compliance, which allows us to consistently craft award-winning gummies."

Hemp Bombs' CBD Gummies – Botanical Blend contain popular functional ingredients such as Passiflora, Scutellaria and L-Theanine, and are available in a delicious berry flavor.

Global Widget produces about eight million gummies daily at its 100,000-square-feet of manufacturing space, and recently introduced Gummy Central™ as part of its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of gummy innovation. Last year, Hemp Bombs gummies were voted a 2020 Retailer Choice Best New Product by more than 1,000 retailers participating in the 17th annual CSP Daily News awards.

"In an over-saturated market, category managers are looking to align themselves with trusted, experienced brands who can deliver tasty, affordable CBD gummies that consumers enjoy and benefit from," said Global Widget's Vice President of Sales Vince Gillen. "Hemp Bombs has been the category captain in convenience with over 60% market share for over five years and counting, so we have the sell-through data to back up the product awards."

Entries for 2021 Convenience Store News Best New Product were rated and awarded points based on taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging. Taste was considered the most important criterion.

"Gummies are the leading format and the top delivery method in CBD and in the health and wellness space," Collins said. "With our focus on taste and quality, we believe our gummies stand apart from other brands, and it's great to have the industry validate that."

Available in 50-count and 100-count bottles, with 8-count and 20-count packages coming soon, Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies – Botanical Blend MSRP is:

$9.99 (8-count)

(8-count) $14.99 (20-count)

(20-count) $49.99 (50-count)

(50-count) $99.99 (100-count)

For more information about partnering with Hemp Bombs, retailers and distributors can visit https://hempbombs.com/wholesale/.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and about 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

