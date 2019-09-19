Global WiFi Hotspot Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026)

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global WiFi Hotspot market is accounted for $1.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key players in global Wifi Hotspot market are Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Aruba Networks, iPass, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Aptilo Networks, Netgear, Boingo Wireless, Inc, CableWiFi, Cox Communications, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, FCC (Federal Communications Commission), Globalstar, Google, Korea Telecom, Meraki, Qualcomm, Scratch Wireless, Verizon and Vodafone.

The factors that are favouring the market growth include investment in smart city projects, remote mobile workers, and adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by the retail, hospitality & education sectors and deployment in transportation hubs. However, lack of security during the usage of Wi-Fi and bandwidth requirement is restraining the market growth. Wi-Fi provides an opportunity for fixed-line operators to collaborate with the mobile broadband field.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/wifi-hotspot-market-2016/request-sample

"Homespot" public Wi-Fi is expected to witness high growth rising to more than 300 million in 2018 and taking Wi-Fi from the cities to the suburbs. Wi-Fi on transport is also poised to grow rapidly during the forecast period. More than half of the commercial hotspots are controlled by players whose primary business is not telecommunications. Over the next few years, global hotspot numbers will reach more than 350 million, which is equivalent to one Wi-Fi hotspot for every 18 individuals on earth. Increasing adoption of Bring your own Device (BYOD) and advanced network infrastructure have boosted the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Community Hotspots and Public Hotspots.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/wifi-hotspot-market-2016

Enterprises and government entities commanded the end-user segment. North America is the largest market due to deployment of 3.5G and 4G Networks. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to development in wireless infrastructure and affordable internet connectivity in rural areas. France currently has the most hotspots, followed by the US and UK. While Europe currently has the densest Wi-Fi coverage, Asia is set to overtake it by 2018.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/wifi-hotspot-market-2016

Services Covered:

Consulting Services

Installation and Integration Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Softwares Covered:

Wi-Fi security software

Wi-Fi hotspot billing software

Cloud-based hotspot management

Centralized hotspot management

Components Covered:

Mobile hotspot devices

Wireless hotspot controllers

Wireless hotspot gateways

Types Covered:

Community Hotspots

Public Hotspots

End Users Covered:

Enterprises

Communication Service Provider & Network Operators

Government

Applications Covered:

Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

