Global WiGig Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global WiGig market reached a value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

WiGig refers to a wireless technology used in a wide range of devices, such as handheld equipment and consumer electronics, for short-range, high-speed transmission. It offers the benefits of expanded capacity and focused communication between devices to reduce interference in crowded environments. Moreover, it allows Wi-Fi devices to access the uncongested frequency band with wide channels and transmit data efficiently at a multi-gigabit (GB) per second speed. As a result, it is currently being used in gaming, multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, general-purpose networking, file transferring, and enterprise applications requiring high speed, data-intensive connections worldwide.

WiGig Market Trends:

Public Wi-Fi helps achieve various smart city objectives, which include bridging the digital divide, enabling internet of things (IoT) based city services, and providing amenities for residents, students, visitors, and tourists. This, in confluence with rising investments in smart city developments by governing agencies of numerous countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, WiGig devices are utilized in different businesses for enabling employees to complete work from a multitude of devices without the hassle of a wired connection.

They are also utilized for efficient in-office networking, transferring large files, running bandwidth-heavy applications seamlessly, and projecting graphics and audio to a large screen in a conference room or auditorium with very low latency. Furthermore, WiGig products find usage in convenient public kiosk services and wireless docking between devices like smartphones, laptops, projectors, and tablets. They are also widely being adopted for fast download of high definition (HD) movies, simultaneous streaming of multiple, ultra-HD videos, and immersive gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) experiences. This, coupled with increasing consumer spending on digital media, is contributing to the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global WiGig market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, protocol, technology type, enterprise size and end use industry.



Breakup by Product:

Networking Devices

Consumer Electronics

Breakup by Protocol:

802.11ac

802.11ad

Breakup by Technology Type:

System-on-Chip (SoC)

Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Blu Wireless, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Peraso Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sivers Semiconductors AB and Tensorcom Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global WiGig market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global WiGig market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the protocol?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global WiGig market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

