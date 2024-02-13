Global Wind-Assisted Propulsion Industry Research Report 2023: Riding the Wave of Innovations - The Sustainable Future of Global Logistics

The "Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Installation Type, Vessel Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the Latest Trends and Regional Growth in the Wind-Assisted Propulsion Industry

With the maritime industry seeking sustainable and efficient solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a new market research report has been added to our comprehensive collection, focusing on the wind-assisted propulsion market. This in-depth analysis encapsulates the market's potential from 2023 to 2032, highlighting key insights on the applications, technologies, installation types, vessel types, and regional advancements shaping the market's future.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPSs), a transformative element within the shipping industry, are at the forefront of harnessing wind energy to create a more sustainable maritime ecosystem. The report showcases the accelerating adoption of various innovative technologies like towing kites, sails, flettner rotors, and suction wings, and their impact on various vessel types including cargo and passenger ships.

  • Europe and Asia-Pacific Lead Market Adoption: The analysis indicates a strong market inclination within Europe and Asia-Pacific, attributed to significant strides in decarbonization efforts in these regions.
  • Advancements in Sailing Technology: Innovations in sailing technology, from advanced wing sails to pioneering applications of flettner rotors, are spotlighted as key market developments.
  • Major Industrial Collaborations: Strategic partnerships, as seen between BAR Technologies and Yara Marine Technologies, are catalyzing the market's growth, striving for fuel-efficient wind-assisted solutions.

Despite the promise of wind-powered shipping, the report also addresses the challenges faced by the industry, such as the high initial costs and technical obstacles associated with the adoption of WAPSs. Additionally, the segmented analysis accentuates the retrofitting segment's dominance in the market, alongside the increasing applicability in cargo ships and bulk carriers due to the urgent need for GHG emission reduction.

The research publication brings to light the industry's growth drivers, such as the rise in sea trade and the escalating urgency to mitigate GHG emissions, underlining the strategic directions that key maritime players and stakeholders are taking to navigate these transformative times.

At the core of this market study is a comprehensive competitive analysis of key industry players who are sculpting the landscape of wind-assisted propulsion. This insightful resource mirrors the maritime industry's collective effort to chart a course toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

As sea trade continues to be an indispensable component of global commerce, the exploration of wind-assisted propulsion reveals its role as an integral part of the shipping industry's innovation-oriented trajectory, with robust potential for growth and expansion in the coming decade.

Market Segmentation

  • Wind-assisted propulsion is expected to have a high penetration in cargo ships, among other applications, over the forecast period 2023-2032, owing to the increased initiatives by the maritime industry related to decarbonization.
  • Based on technology, the wind-assisted propulsion market is estimated to be led by the sails segment during the forecast period of 2023-2032.
  • Based on installation type, the wind-assisted propulsion market was led by the retrofit segment in 2022.
  • Based on vessel type, the wind-assisted propulsion market is estimated to be led by the wind-assisted motor vessels segment during the forecast period of 2023-2032.
  • In the global wind-assisted propulsion market, Asia-Pacific and Japan and Europe are anticipated to gain traction in terms of wind-assisted propulsion production, owing to the increased need for decarbonization in the regions.

Company Profiles

  • Norsepower
  • bound4blue
  • Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd.
  • Econowind
  • Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd.
  • Airseas
  • GT Green Technologies
  • DNV GL
  • Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
  • OCEANBIRD
  • Becker Marine Systems
  • Propelwind S.A.S.
  • NayamWings Ltd.
  • Aloft Systems Inc.
  • SkySails Marine

Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future

  • Technological Innovations in Shipping Industry
  • Increasing Investment in Wind-Assisted Propulsion

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Ecosystem of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market
  • Consortiums and Associations
  • Regulatory/Certification Bodies
  • Government Programs
  • Programs by Research Institutions and Universities
  • Economic Impact of Wind-Assisted Propulsion

Business Drivers

  • Increasing Need for Reducing GHG Emissions
  • Rise in Sea Trade

Business Challenges

  • High Installation Cost of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems
  • Technical Challenges Resisting the Adoption of Wind-Assisted Propulsion

Business Strategies

  • Product and Market Developments
  • Corporate Strategies
  • Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunities

  • Increasing Preference for Environmental-Friendly Shipping Services
  • Offsetting High Cost of Fossil and Green Fuels

Start-Up Landscape

  • Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

