Global Wind Farms Database 2023: Detailed Coverage of Onshore and Offshore Market Across 133 Countries

26 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 38738 entries (in 133 countries) and represents 838 GW onshore and 1115 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 630 entries (54,2 GW)
  • Operational: 33987 entries (783,7 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 1125 entries (981 GW)
  • Approved: 114 entries (52,4 GW)
  • Under construction: 60 entries (23,5 GW)
  • Operational: 335 entries (58,2 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • Cape Verde
  • Chad
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cuba
  • Curacao
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Djibouti
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Eritrea
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Grenada
  • Guam
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kosovo
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Micronesia
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands
  • New-Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Nigeria
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Samoa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sudan
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • The Bahamas
  • Tonga
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • USA
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmepjs

