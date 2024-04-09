Global Wind Organisation names Universal Technical Institute's 7-month Programs first in the U.S. to integrate wind energy training, earns global recognition

The certification was achieved as part of an agreement with 3t (previously 3t Energy Group) that was announced in 2023. GWO is a non-profit body founded by wind turbine manufacturers and owners that aims to achieve an injury-free work environment. The organization focuses on creating common international standards for safety training and emergency procedures.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the job outlook for wind turbine technicians is growing much faster than the average for all occupations, with employment demand projected to grow 45% from 2022 to 20321.

"The certification of our MIAT-Canton, UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, and UTI-Lisle campuses demonstrates our team's commitment to being a leader in wind energy training," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with 3t to achieve GWO training center certification at our other campuses."

3t, previously 3t Energy Group until a recent re-brand, is a training and learning technology powerhouse for the global energy industry, working with GWO to develop industry-accredited training programs and facilities worldwide. 3t was instrumental to the project, helping design the GWO curriculum, evaluating the MIAT-Canton, UTI-Lisle and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga campuses, and training its instructors.

"Wind turbine maintenance is an in-demand, challenging job. It is important for technicians to have the proper occupational health and safety training to mitigate risks plus the knowledge, skills, and confidence to respond in an emergency appropriately," said Geoff Croft, global head of GWO training and development at 3t. "I'm thrilled to have partnered with UTI to help the Canton campus achieve GWO certification and put UTI on the path to becoming a leading provider of GWO and wind industry training courses across the U.S."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About 3t

3t (formerly 3t Energy Group) owns leading safety-critical sector learning organisations previously named AIS Survivex, UCT, Drilling Systems, and 3t Transform, now known collectively as 3t following a recent re-brand. 3t is the number one provider of training to the UK Energy Sector and the Global Offshore Wind market and its drilling and well control simulation business, 3t Drilling Systems, is the world leader. With offices and training centres located across the UK, North America, and the Middle East, the 3t team is represented by 17 nationalities. 3t is also proud to be part of an award-winning joint-venture, 3t EnerMech, operating in South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

3t's consultancy division, Powered By, provides flexible and bespoke training consultancy, solutions and support as well as a wide range of internationally accredited training and assessment programs. 3t plays a leading role in the development of new standards and accreditations to support client requirements and local workforce development initiatives worldwide.

1 The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the employment of Wind Turbine Technicians is projected to grow 45% from 2022 to 2032. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2022–32. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

